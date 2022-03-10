Mathis one of 12 Dem candidates named to DCCC Red to Blue program

The Democratic candidate vying to unseat U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson now has more support from the national party.

Liz Mathis, a state senator from Marion who is campaigning for the U.S. House of Representatives in Northeast Iowa's District 2, was one of a dozen Democratic candidates added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's "highly competitive" Red to Blue program.

Candidates need to hit certain benchmarks in campaign infrastructure, fundraising and on-the-ground engagement for inclusion in Red to Blue, and inclusion in the program means "organizational and fundraising support, strategic guidance, staff resources, candidate training and more," according to the DCCC.

"Being named to the DCCC Red to Blue program is another huge milestone for our campaign," Mathis said in a press release Thursday. "With our supporters' and the DCCC's backing, I know we can flip this seat and deliver for Iowa families, farmers and small businesses."

As of Dec. 31, the last date for which reports were available from the Federal Election Commission, Mathis had raised nearly $1.2 million, and had $933,000 cash on hand. By contrast, Hinson had raised more than $3.2 million by that date, with nearly $1.6 million still in the bank.

Most of the former 1st Congressional District is now the 2nd, with a few counties added or removed, and it’s known to swing. Republicans took it in 2020, the year Trump also won the state, but Democrats won it in 2018.

The Democratic candidate in southeast Iowa's District 1, Christina Bohannan, was also named one of the 12 additions to the Red to Blue program, districts the DCCC thinks are winnable with the right resources.

"Liz has built a strong grassroots campaign and is neck-and-neck with Hinson in the polls," the DCCC said.

Although most pollsters think the district will stay red, a Mathis campaign internal poll of 623 voters indicated she had 42% support to Hinson’s 43%. Fifteen percent were unsure.

Hinson benefited from an identical program from her party in 2020, the National Republican Congressional Committee's Young Gun program, which Hinson called "key to my success" in unseating former Rep. Abby Finkenauer that year. In November, Hinson was named one of four co-chairs of that program, helping to recruit other first-time Republicans in winnable districts.

The NRCC said Mathis' inclusion in Red to Blue means closer ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and "her socialist policies."

"Nancy Pelosi's DCCC is backing Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan because she knows they would be reliable votes for her socialist policies that led to skyrocketing inflation, rising crime and open borders," NRCC spokesperson Mike Berg said in a Thursday email.

