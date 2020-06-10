Masks reveal partisan split among lawmakers on coronavirus

In Iowa, Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, took to the Senate floor last week to scold legislators ignoring guidelines for large gatherings set by Gov. Kim Reynolds and state public health officials.

“None of you are doing what she said she had trust in that we were going to do. We are the Iowa Senate, we are legislators, we should be setting a positive example,” said Dotzler, who expressed concern about contracting COVID-19 while in Des Moines and possibly exposing his 90-year-old mother when he returns to Waterloo.

“This virus is still out there,” he said. “Maybe you don’t give a hoot about your relatives, but I do.”

In Illinois, Republican Rep. Darren Bailey was removed from a convention center functioning as the House floor last month for refusing to wear a mask. His ejection came just moments after the Democratic-led chamber approved a mask mandate with support from some Republicans in a move Bailey considered “a show.”

“The mask is not about health. It’s about more bureaucracy and more government control, of which the liberal Democrat thrives on,” Bailey told the AP.