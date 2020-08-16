Masks on agenda for Waterloo City Council meeting

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo’s City Council is scheduled to take up a proposed mask mandate at its Monday meeting.
Council members had been slated to discuss the proposed resolution requiring residents to mask up while in public last week, but the meeting was canceled by internet and cellphone service outages caused by devastating wind storms that swept across the state Monday.
The City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers. Some council members attend electronically, and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk's Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
The mask resolution would require face coverings in public when people aren’t able to maintain a distance of six feet from others as well as in businesses, city buildings, public transportation and ride sharing.
Masks won’t be required when alone or with household members or while traveling in a personal vehicle. Other exemptions include while obtaining services that require the temporary removal of face coverings and when eating or drinking at establishments.
Children under age 2 are exempt, as are people with medical conditions not conducive to masks, public safety workers and people who are unconscious or incapacitated.
According to the proposal, enforcement would be up to the mayor or his designee with the aim of compliance and not punishment.
Other items on the agenda include an ordinance to require diaper changing stations in certain facilities and a revamping of the city’s fireworks ordinance.
Black Hawk County’s Board of Supervisors last week discussed a possible countywide mask resolution following a presentation by the county Board of Health. The supervisors didn’t take any action, and the Board of Health is scheduled to meet on the issue in the near future and then host a public hearing. Dates haven’t been announced as of deadline.
