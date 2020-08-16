Masks on agenda for Waterloo City Council meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo’s City Council is scheduled to take up a proposed mask mandate at its Monday meeting.

Council members had been slated to discuss the proposed resolution requiring residents to mask up while in public last week, but the meeting was canceled by internet and cellphone service outages caused by devastating wind storms that swept across the state Monday.

The City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers. Some council members attend electronically, and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk's Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.

The mask resolution would require face coverings in public when people aren’t able to maintain a distance of six feet from others as well as in businesses, city buildings, public transportation and ride sharing.

Masks won’t be required when alone or with household members or while traveling in a personal vehicle. Other exemptions include while obtaining services that require the temporary removal of face coverings and when eating or drinking at establishments.