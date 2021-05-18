 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks no longer required in Black Hawk County buildings after new CDC guidance
0 comments
alert top story

Masks no longer required in Black Hawk County buildings after new CDC guidance

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in county buildings, the Black Hawk County supervisors decided unanimously Tuesday.

The change to the mask policy does not explicitly outline requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but instead urges people to follow the new CDC guidelines. The CDC announced Thursday that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or distance from others, and it said most vaccinated people don't need to get tested for COVID-19 after known exposures to the virus.

110618bp-courthouse

County supervisors meet weekly at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo.

County supervisor Chris Schwartz said the new policy is based on the "honor system" — the hope that unvaccinated people will still wear masks to protect themselves and others. It was put into effect immediately.

Assistant county attorney Mike Treinen said he was concerned about initial suggestions to specifically outline mask requirements for unvaccinated people. He said it could be a violation of HIPAA, a federal law that protects private patient information. This is because masked people would presumably be disclosing their unvaccinated status to others, Treinen said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Treinen said the county could not force people to disclose vaccination information, and it could not penalize people for not sharing the information.

He noted that several city and county governments have directly mentioned vaccinated and unvaccinated people in their updated mask guidelines. Waterloo's recently updated mask policy says the city "may require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks" in public areas of city buildings.

The county first instituted its mask policy that went into effect exactly a year ago Tuesday. The county since supplied people in the Black Hawk County Courthouse with free masks if they didn't have their own.

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sky is Gaza City lights up as Israeli jets continue airstrikes

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News