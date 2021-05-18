Masks no longer required in Black Hawk County buildings after new CDC guidance

WATERLOO — Vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in county buildings, the Black Hawk County supervisors decided unanimously Tuesday.

The change to the mask policy does not explicitly outline requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but instead urges people to follow the new CDC guidelines. The CDC announced Thursday that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or distance from others, and it said most vaccinated people don't need to get tested for COVID-19 after known exposures to the virus.

County supervisor Chris Schwartz said the new policy is based on the "honor system" — the hope that unvaccinated people will still wear masks to protect themselves and others. It was put into effect immediately.

Assistant county attorney Mike Treinen said he was concerned about initial suggestions to specifically outline mask requirements for unvaccinated people. He said it could be a violation of HIPAA, a federal law that protects private patient information. This is because masked people would presumably be disclosing their unvaccinated status to others, Treinen said.

