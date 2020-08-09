Masks, fireworks and diaper stations on Waterloo council agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Waterloo’s City Council is scheduled to take up a mask resolution during its weekly meeting Monday night.

The proposed resolution would require people to wear face coverings when in public if they aren’t able to maintain a distance of six feet from others as well as in businesses, city buildings, public transportation and ride sharing.

Masks won’t be required when alone or with household members or while traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with household members. Other exemptions include when eating or drinking at an establishment, or while obtaining services that would require the temporary removal of face coverings.

Children under age 2 are exempt, as are people with medical conditions not conducive to masks, public safety workers and people who are unconscious or incapacitated.

According to the proposal, enforcement would be up to the mayor or his designee with the aim of compliance and not punishment.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include changes to the fireworks ordinance and an ordinance requiring diaper changing stations in certain public restrooms.

The City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers. Some council members will be attending electronically, and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.

