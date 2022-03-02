 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mask requirement lifted for Cedar Falls city employees

  Updated
CEDAR FALLS — Due to declining COVID-19 cases, city employees were relieved Friday of a COVID-19 mask requirement inside public buildings, according to City Clerk Jacque Danielsen.

For at least a year, it had been in place — no matter a person’s vaccination status — whenever away from a personal work station.

Almost all local officials were without face coverings at a Monday committee of the whole meeting inside the Community Center. The policy had not been put in place by City Council but internally the decision was made to have one for the city’s couple hundred employees.

City employees when away from their desks inside Cedar Falls City Hall or another public building are no longer required to wear masks. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lowered Black Hawk County to its Medium risk level meaning there is “some impact on the health care system and more people with severe illness.” If a person is at high risk of severe illness, the CDC recommends that individual talk with a health care provider to determine if wearing a mask is necessary.

A mask should be worn by someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, received a positive test, or was exposed to someone with the virus.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Black Hawk County Health Department reported there had been 14 new positive cases since Tuesday. The seven-day rate per 100,000 is 69, which is the lowest it’s been since the county began reporting it Feb. 16.

Waverly's proposed UTV law gains momentum

