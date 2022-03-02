Mask requirement lifted for Cedar Falls city employees

CEDAR FALLS — Due to declining COVID-19 cases, city employees were relieved Friday of a COVID-19 mask requirement inside public buildings, according to City Clerk Jacque Danielsen.

For at least a year, it had been in place — no matter a person’s vaccination status — whenever away from a personal work station.

Almost all local officials were without face coverings at a Monday committee of the whole meeting inside the Community Center. The policy had not been put in place by City Council but internally the decision was made to have one for the city’s couple hundred employees.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lowered Black Hawk County to its Medium risk level meaning there is “some impact on the health care system and more people with severe illness.” If a person is at high risk of severe illness, the CDC recommends that individual talk with a health care provider to determine if wearing a mask is necessary.

A mask should be worn by someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, received a positive test, or was exposed to someone with the virus.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Black Hawk County Health Department reported there had been 14 new positive cases since Tuesday. The seven-day rate per 100,000 is 69, which is the lowest it’s been since the county began reporting it Feb. 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.