Marty Postel announces bid for Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Valley businessman has announced his bid for a seat on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.

Marty Postel, 59, of 1616 Picturesque Drive, in Cedar Falls, is one of five Democrats vying for three party nominations in the June 2 primary election.

“I am running for the Board of Supervisors because I have always had a strong desire and drive to serve our community,” said Postel, who worked for 37 years at GMAC Mortgage/Ocwen Loan Servicing, including serving as vice president for contract center operations.

“In the past I have focused my energy on service within my work place, youth programs and my church community,” he said. “I have extensive experience in leadership and project management and would like to focus those energies in improving our community.”

Postal has lived in Cedar Falls for more than 40 years after earning a degree at the University of Northern Iowa. He and his wife, Holly, a registered nurse, raised three children who graduated from the public school system.

He has served in a variety of community groups, including Habitat for Humanity, Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Boy Scouts of America, and St. John Lutheran Church.