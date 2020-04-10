Marty Postel announces bid for Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Valley businessman has announced his bid for a seat on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.
Marty Postel, 59, of 1616 Picturesque Drive, in Cedar Falls, is one of five Democrats vying for three party nominations in the June 2 primary election.
“I am running for the Board of Supervisors because I have always had a strong desire and drive to serve our community,” said Postel, who worked for 37 years at GMAC Mortgage/Ocwen Loan Servicing, including serving as vice president for contract center operations.
“In the past I have focused my energy on service within my work place, youth programs and my church community,” he said. “I have extensive experience in leadership and project management and would like to focus those energies in improving our community.”
Postal has lived in Cedar Falls for more than 40 years after earning a degree at the University of Northern Iowa. He and his wife, Holly, a registered nurse, raised three children who graduated from the public school system.
He has served in a variety of community groups, including Habitat for Humanity, Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Boy Scouts of America, and St. John Lutheran Church.
“If elected I plan on bringing the top three values that have guided me throughout my life: honesty, integrity, and optimism,” Postel said.
“Whether it is working on transparency, housing, or supporting local businesses we have work to do to improve our community,” he added. “And as I look at taking the next step I would like to be part of the solutions to improve our community.”
“As we continue to live in a historic time, I think it will be important to lift our community up and ensure that we are working to keep people safe while constantly striving to improve the place we all call home.”
This is Postel’s first run for elected county office and he quoted George Burns for perspective: “I’d rather be a failure at something I love than a success at something I hate.”
Other supervisor candidates on the June 2 Democratic primary ballot include Terrance Hollingsworth and incumbents Tom Little, Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz.
No Republicans filed nomination papers to run for the county Board of Supervisors, but the party is able to hold a nominating convention in the future to select candidates for the Nov. 3 general election.
