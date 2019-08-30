{{featured_button_text}}
Martin Petersen

Martin Petersen

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO — Martin Petersen has been appointed to serve as Waterloo’s next city attorney.

Members of the Waterloo City Council voted unanimously Monday to hire Petersen effective Friday to fill the vacancy created when former City Attorney Dave Zellhoefer retired last month.

“I enjoy municipal law,” Petersen said. “It’s Iowa. I grew up in Iowa and it’s day-to-day issues that face folks who live and work in Iowa.”

Petersen graduated from Iowa State University and earned a law degree from Drake University. He moved to Parkersburg straight out of school and has been practicing law there for 27 years.

Petersen was a longtime assistant county attorney in Butler County and was working as an assistant county attorney in Franklin County when the Waterloo job was offered. He also has been representing four smaller municipalities.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Petersen has been a partner in the Klinkenborg, Hansmann & Petersen law firm in Parkersburg but will be focusing solely on the full-time Waterloo job moving forward.

He credited Zellhoefer in helping him prepare to transition into the legal department in Waterloo.

Along with prosecuting city citations and providing legal advice for city departments and elected officials, the city attorney also oversees the code enforcement officers.

Petersen’s starting salary will be $115,000 a year.

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

Load comments