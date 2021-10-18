Martin Foundry in Waterloo will move business after neighbors complain

WATERLOO -- The owner of a steel slag recycling yard that had been operating without a permit for two months withdrew his permit application and says he will move his business out of the area after neighbors complained about the noise and airborne particles.

Marlon Martin, president of Martin Foundry Service based in Alabama, had asked the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission last Tuesday for a special permit allowing his 1.5-acre recycling yard to continue operating at a location across from 235 Glendale St. He also requested a variance from complying with size, spacing and fencing requirements for such properties.

Though the commission recommended denial of his permit, the city's Board of Adjustment has the final say.

But city planner John Dornoff said Martin withdrew his permit application after the zoning meeting, and apparently told neighbors he was planning to move his business out of the area in the next two months.

Martin Foundry Services receives steel slag exclusively from the John Deere Foundry, a by-product of steelmaking, and processes it to resell for products like concrete and asphalt. Foundry operations are currently hampered by the ongoing UAW worker strike that began Thursday.

Martin said last week his Waterloo business, which has two employees, had already been operating for around two months because he didn’t know he needed a special permit. The business is located in a M-1 light industrial district, but a permit is needed for that type of business.

The city zoning commission recommended denial of that permit after hearing from neighbors who said they worried about noise and airborne metal particles. Neighbor Deana Messerschmidt presented the commission with a petition she said 259 neighbors had signed against the business being in operation.

City staff became aware of the recycling yard’s operation when Martin requested an address to be assigned to the property in order to receive electrical services, according to documents.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.