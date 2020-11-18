Mark Smith stepping down as Iowa Democratic Party chairman

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith made it official that he will step down from the post he has held since his predecessor resigned after the party’s February caucuses.

Although the election results in Iowa were not what Democrats hoped for, Smith said “the values of the Democratic Party are the values of Iowans.”

“It is also clear that our party must rebuild, retool and re-energize moving forward,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

President Donald Trump carried the state, as he did in 2016, and in the only statewide contest, Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst was re-elected to a second term.

“We recruited amazing candidates who represented their districts, embraced new ways to reach voters when a global pandemic set in our state and brought in a hundred thousand more registered voters into our party,” Smith said. “But Republicans — carried by the top of the ticket — were able to rebut our offense.”

Republicans flipped one, perhaps two, Democratic U.S. House seats — a recount is underway in the 2nd District where Democrat Rita Hart is trailing by around 50 votes — held a third district and increased their majority in the Iowa Legislature.