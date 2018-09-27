Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — City Councilwoman Margaret Klein has donated her council pay raise to the Waterloo Public Library’s digital records collection.

Klein had promised in February to donate to charity her share of the 2 percent, or $186, pay raise being received by the mayor and council this year. Klein said her donation Wednesday was a matter of principle and represents the first six months of that raise.

“My donation to the Waterloo Public Library was in memory of the late Steve Murphy, who passed earlier this year,” she said in a news release. “Steve was a champion for Waterloo and even in his death continued to give back to our city by directing memorials to our library.

“I would challenge the mayor and all of my council colleagues to show our citizens and city staff that they also believe in shared sacrifice by donating their raises,” she added.

