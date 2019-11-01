WATERLOO — Presidential hopeful and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will be in Waterloo on Saturday for the opening of his campaign office in a renovated community center.
His staff has been updating the Marcelin Hollins House Memorial Outreach Center, at 234 Newell St., which opened about 25 years ago. The center hosted community events and was known for being a hub for north-end Waterloo children’s activities before closing 10 years ago.
“Instead of opting for a more traditional brick-and-mortar space that many campaigns use in downtown Waterloo, we are excited to build a center for the community to enjoy during and after the election,” said Stephen Bronskill, Booker’s regional organizing director.
Booker will host a community conversation at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jubilee United Methodist Church, 1621 E. Fourth St. He also will attend the opening of the office at 9 p.m. at the Newell Street center.
Mary and Percy Brown were the directors of the Marcelin Hollins House. Their grandchildren Denise Brown-Willingham and Breanne Marshall are happy to see the house revived.
“For several years the Marcelin Hollins House hosted Thanksgiving community dinners, and Mary and Percy did jail ministry at the Black Hawk County Jail,” Marshall said. “The Marcelin Hollins House is a Christian-based center where positive things come out based on Christian life. It kept me out of trouble and it was great asset to my life.”
The Marcelin Hollins House opened in 1993 to honor the memory of Marcelin Hollins, a Waterloo woman who helped people in need, despite being of limited means herself, according to a Courier story from 1993.
The house was donated by a Jesup woman and would provide meals to children in the Waterloo area through free soup Fridays and federal summer lunch programs.
The doors were never closed at the Marcelin Hollins House for kids in need, said Marshall.
“We used to go there every single day with our grandparents,” Brown-Willingham said. “They were our day-care providers.”
The house was a nonprofit organization that also held a Bible study and offered activities for children in the area as well.
“They helped people who were homeless or if you needed anything they would donate clothes to you,” Brown-Willingham said. “If you needed food, they’d give that to you. Any type of help they could provide.”
Percy Brown would try to give jobs to people coming out of jail.
“It’s hard for felons to find a job,” Brown-Willingham said. “He provided job opportunities for people like that.”
About 10 years ago the house stopped being used as a community center.
“My grandparents got up in age,” Marshall said. “They started getting older and they started getting sicker.”
Marshall thinks the Marcelin Hollins House is a wonderful location for a campaign office, she said. “To draw people back into the Marcelin Hollins House to see what it is.”
After Booker’s campaign leaves the Marcelin Hollins House will continue to promote and help its community like it did almost 25 years ago.
Neither Marshall or Brown-Willingham are supporting a candidate for president, but they are happy to see the Booker campaign put the house back to good use.
“I would like to get to know more about Cory Booker,” Marshall said. She plans to attend Booker’s event on Saturday.
“I’m excited to be part of the re-opening,” Marshall said.
