Many Democrats undecided as caucus clock ticks

DES MOINES — Crystal Meier has caucused nearly every presidential cycle since 1988 and has attended countless campaign events over the past year.

And yet, with just a week left before the Feb. 3 caucuses, Meier has not yet decided which candidate to support.

In fact, she’s still considering five.

“It’s not like I haven’t thought about it or haven’t given it any consideration. I just can’t decide,” Meier said.

She is not alone.

Many of the Democratic presidential candidates have been campaigning in Iowa for more than a year. And even though the caucuses are right around the corner, many Iowans remain undecided.

Iowans are famous for taking their time to decide which presidential candidate to support every four years in their first-in-the-nation presidential precinct caucuses. They appear to be taking it to the extreme this season. With a historically expansive field and a high-stakes decision — which candidate to nominate to face Republican President Donald Trump — many are waiting until the 11th hour to make their decision.

Recent polling showed roughly half of Iowa Democrats remain willing to have their minds changed.