WATERLOO — A former Waterloo human rights director and school board member wants to launch a program to improve African-American employment levels in his hometown.
David Meeks, who now runs a nonprofit consulting firm in Des Moines, is calling for the creation of an “empowerment board” to focus on unemployment and underemployment of black residents in the Cedar Valley.
“This was designed to directly deal with a Waterloo community crisis,” Meeks said. “This is a long-term employment crisis that affects the quality of life for African Americans in the community.”
Meeks was inspired after a report by 24/7 Wall St., which called Waterloo-Cedar Falls the worst place in America to be black based on the gap between whites and blacks in terms of employment and other socio-economic metrics.
His empowerment board proposal, which has been sent recently to local government, education and social service agencies in the area, focuses on the employment gap.
The 24/7 Wall St. report noted unemployment among whites was 4% in 2016 compared to nearly 24% for black residents.
“If white unemployment was 15% there would be an intervention like you would never remember in the Waterloo community,” Meeks said. “Who’s watching this? Who’s monitoring this? Whose responsibility is it to improve the quality of life for African Americans in the community?”
His project would create an organization with financial resources and community action to tackle the problem.
It includes an appointed board with a director who would work on strategies to address and track black unemployment and underemployment. The board would work with community partners and agencies.
The plan also sets aside $25,000 in grants for community action groups, organizations and advocates to access for job fairs, job coaching programs and other ideas to address the employment gaps.
Meeks is asking the city of Waterloo and Black Hawk County to use one-tenth of 1% of their annual tax revenues to provide a $73,884 budget for the project. The money would provide the grants along with a $15,000 stipend for the director and $5,000 each for the six board members.
Grants and corporate donations would also be sought to support the empowerment board.
“Let’s genuinely do something about it,” Meeks said, “not just in words or gesture, but in actual concise, tangible, verifiable and accountable actions and prospective process.”
Meeks served more than two years on the Waterloo Community Schools Board of Education, resigning in 2012 to focus on his nonprofit consulting group, Meeks & Associates. He was director of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission from 2005-2010.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he had not had enough time to evaluate Meeks’ plan but said the city was “definitely open” to look at any proposal that improves the community.
Meeks on Thursday had formally requested a chance to present his plan to both the City Council and Board of Education.
