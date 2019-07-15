WATERLOO — Some of the largest taxpayers in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are seeking to slash values used to set their property tax bills.
The outcome of those appeals filed with the Iowa Property Assessment Appeal Board and Black Hawk County District Court could strip funding for city and county governments and local schools counting on the revenue to balance their budgets.
Crossroads and College Square malls, both Walmart stores, Lowe’s Home Center, Ferguson Enterprises and soon-to-close Ocwen Financial Corp. office building are among the major property owners challenging their 2019 assessed values.
County Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld was required to notify the local taxing bodies when appeals are filed on properties of $5 million or more or when the owner is asking for an adjustment greater than $100,000.
Koenigsfeld said the 25 appeals filed this year was lower than normal — 380 appeals were filed in 2011 for example — but this year’s list includes several high-value parcels, including several asking for large reductions.
The investment group owning both local shopping malls believes the assessor has significantly overvalued its properties, which have been suffering from large vacancy rates.
Waterloo Center LLC has asked IPAAB to cut the $10.7 million Crossroads Mall value, which includes multiple parcels, to just $2.4 million. It wants the College Square Mall value dropped from $7.5 million to just $1 million.
Any more lost value in the Crossroads area deepens the city of Waterloo’s problems with a tax-increment financing district. City Council members are now resetting the TIF district to account for previous mall valuation drops, which have left the district unable to pay its bills without a loan from the city’s general fund.
The Crossroads TIF also includes: the Walmart store, which is asking the district court to lower its $13.4 million assessed value by an unspecified amount; Country Inn and Suites, which wants its value cut from $2.5 million to $2.2 million; and the Pet Smart building, asking for its $2 million value to be slashed nearly in half.
Abutting but not included in the Crossroads TIF district is the Ocwen Financial Corp. building. Ocwen is asking for its $11 million assessed value to be dropped to $5.2 million.
Ocwen announced this spring it was shuttering the facility in August. There has been discussions about Ocwen donating the building to the tax-exempt Cedar Valley Catholic school system, which could take it off the tax rolls completely.
Property owners can challenge their assessed values annually to the county Board of Review. If they still believe the assessed value exceeds the market value of the property, they can appeal to IPAAB or district court.
The assessor’s office has a budget for legal services to defend its assessments, but settles some of those cases out of court.
Other large property owners appealing their Jan. 1, 2019, assessed values include:
- Ferguson Enterprises Inc., which claims the $20.7 million value for its warehouse in Waterloo’s Northeast Industrial Park is really worth $19.1 million.
- The Cedar Falls Walmart, which is currently valued at $14 million and has not specified a lower amount.
- Lowe’s Home Center, which claims its $8.9 million Waterloo store should be valued at $4.8 million.
- Hawkeye Capital Investments, which claims the apartment buildings at the former Tunis Speedway along Greenhill Road in Waterloo should have the value cut from $8.2 million to $7.2 million.
- Village Co-op of Cedar Falls, 914 Bluegrass Circle, believes its residential complex should have the value cut from $8.3 million to $5.3 million.
