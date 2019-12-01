WATERLOO — The city is poised to spend more than $6 million this week to continue fixing shortfalls in its sewage collection and treatment system.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled during their meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall to consider approving a $4.27 million contract with Boomerang Corp. of Anamosa to construct the Dry Run Creek interceptor sewer.
Also up for approval is a $1.49 million contract with Strand Associates Inc. of Madison, Wis., covering bidding and construction engineering services for an unrelated project to upgrade the biosolids handling at the wastewater treatment plant.
The biosolids project is part of a facilities plan the city submitted earlier this year to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources detailing an estimated $100 million in projects to renovate the treatment plant over the next 20 years.
The bulk of the plant improvements are required to cut the amount of nitrogen and phosphorous released into the Cedar River, replace aging equipment and make the plant more efficient.
You have free articles remaining.
The Dry Run Creek interceptor is part of a separate $70 million plan the city adopted to improve the sanitary sewer collection system — the pipes taking sewage to the plant — under a 2016 consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency.
Projects included in that plan are designed to improve capacity of the sewer mains and work to remove cross connections and storm water infiltration, which can lead to untreated sewage overflows and backups.
The Dry Run Creek interceptor is a new 12-inch sanitary sewer main along the south side of San Marnan from Kimball Avenue to the Easton Avenue treatment plant. It will divert sewage currently going into the frequently overloaded West Ninth Street area along Dry Run Creek and will help handle anticipated growth in southeast Waterloo.
Boomerang Corp.’s bid was below the $4.7 million estimate on the project. Three other contractors bid more than $6.1 million each for the work, which is to be completed by the end of November 2020.
The sewer projects are to be financed with general obligation bonds or state revolving loan funds, which both are paid off using sewer user fees collected by the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.