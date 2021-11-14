Main Street roundabouts to be discussed Monday at Cedar Falls City Council meeting

CEDAR FALLS – A longer-than-usual agenda comes before the City Council on Monday, beginning with a presentation and possible vote on the future look of Main Street.

The committee of the whole meeting starts at 5:45 p.m. in City Hall. Aaron Moniza, an engineering consultant with the firm Foth, leads off the evening with a 50-minute update on the roundabouts and other improvements involved in the reconstruction of Main Street, from Seerley Boulevard to Sixth Street.

A traffic study was completed in 2017, leading the council to eventually move forward with plans to add to Main Street a three-lane corridor with on-street bikes lanes, as well as roundabouts at the intersections with 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard.

The council also requested plans for a roundabout for the intersection with Sixth Street. In addition, presentation bullet points bring up the possible private property acquisitions, temporary easements and city property that would be required for the four future roundabouts.

The consultant will recommend the council proceed with the final design of the Sixth Street roundabout. On Dec. 6, the council also would vote on any acquisitions involved in the Main Street reconstruction. If all moves forward as planned, construction would begin in spring 2023.

A second item on the committee of the whole agenda is a 15-minute discussion on the Fiscal Year 2021 audit led by City Treasurer and Controller Lisa Roeding.

The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. and includes condemnation hearings on four nuisance properties -- 1227 W. 22nd St. and 315 E. Dunkerton Road, as well two that neighbor each other, 710 W. 13th St. and 1303 Walnut St. -- with structures that staff says have issues that should be abated by Dec. 2 or else be possibly demolished entirely.

Other agenda items focus on the annual report for housing repair and rehabilitation programs geared toward the low to moderate income; a five-year property tax exemption schedule for The Vault LLC for its construction of a storage/office facility at 6100 Production Drive; and the plans for a roundabout at the Green Road and South Main Street intersection.

Other noteworthy items up for consideration include a mayoral recommendation to appoint resident Sonja Bock, the president of the African American Cultural Center in Waterloo, to a vacant seat on the Human Rights Commission, and an ordinance, on first reading, establishing 7% annual increases in sanitary sewer rates for the next five years in support of major nutrient-reduction wastewater treatment facility upgrades costing more than $110 million.

About a dozen resolutions deal with the city’s five Tax Increment Financing districts, and more specifically different interfund loans and various projects in those areas.

In addition, some 10 other resolutions will be considered by the council, including one that would accept a $3,851,456 bid by Peters Construction Corporation for the construction work related to the remodeling of City Hall.

The total project cost is expected to be north of $4.5 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.