Main Street, Cedar River project bids to be considered by Cedar Falls City Council

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will weigh awarding construction contracts Monday for transformational projects despite the bids coming in significantly higher than the previous estimates.

The 7 p.m. meeting is at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

One of the contracts is for the reconstruction of Main Street, from Sixth Street to just north of University Avenue. Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors Inc. was the lone bidder with a proposal for $30 million, 40% higher than the latest engineering estimate of $21.38 million.

Main Street would go from a four- to a three-lane corridor, with travel lanes in each direction plus a center turn lane. Additionally, the signalized intersections at 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard would be converted into single-lane roundabouts, to name a few of the significant improvements.

The Engineering Division “has adjusted the Cedar Falls Capital Improvement Program (CIP) to free up local options tax and street construction funds to be able to fully fund Main Street reconstruction over the next three years,” said city engineer Luke Andreasen in a memo to the council.

Also under consideration will be the low bid of Peterson Contractors for recreational improvements to the Cedar River between the Main and First Street bridges.

The base project plus alternates would cost the city $7.43 million, or close to 30% higher than the latest engineering estimate of $5.77 million. However, the Engineering Division is recommending approval of the base bid of $6.28 million.

The city first sought construction proposals about a year ago, but the bids came back 180% higher than the projection at the time, leading the city to undergo a redesign. Officials say, though, that didn’t drastically change the project.

None of the in-river features were modified in the plans, but certain amenities were deemed “alternates” and may be included as part of the project.

That adjustment was made in order to hopefully get “a base project in place,” Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz previously told the council. Then, officials could “talk about how do we enhance it from there if we want to.”

The project received a second bid, despite officials previously telling the Parks & Recreation Commission last week only one bid had been received.

It came from TSP Services, Inc. of Redford, Michigan, with the base bid of $6.49 million and $8.5 million including alternates.

The council will consider other items at its meeting, including:

Mayor Rob Green’s veto of an ordinance, approved by a council majority, to reduce the voting threshold from five members to four members to overrule a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation of denial for zoning amendments.

An amendment to the personnel policy on employee grievances, with the council added back into the process as the appeal body at the request of a council majority earlier this month. Its human resources and legal professionals had recommended the elected leaders be removed.

An agreement with Reel Deal Holdings, the new owner of land with a vacant building at 1100 Technology Parkway, dictating how the company will be responsible for obligations pertaining in a previous agreement between the city and former owner Ryan Companies US, Inc.

