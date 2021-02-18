Lower tax rate for Cedar Falls approved, but state rollback will increase residents' property taxes

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s budget for the next fiscal year crossed the $100 million mark, with capital improvement projects and the public works department representing the largest portions of the city’s expenses.

The City Council voted 6-1, with at-large Councilman Dave Sires dissenting, to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget, which runs July 1 of this year through June 30, 2022.

The tax rate, at roughly $11.38 per $1,000 of taxable property value and $3 on agricultural land, is lower than last year’s by a few cents. But the state is raising the percentage of property value used to calculate tax liability for residential homeowners, known as the rollback.

“When you couple that tax rate with the rollback factors ... that will actually result in a 1.98% increase on residential, a .44% decrease on commercial and industrial and a 5.98% decrease on multi-residential properties,” said Finance Director Jennifer Rodenbeck.

The total budget for the city will be $101,752,860, with an estimated $82,128,090 in revenue and $88,416,510 in expenditures. A little over $24.7 million of the expenditures is budgeted for capital improvement projects, an increase of around $5 million from FY21 and the largest single expenditure in the budget.