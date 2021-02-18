Lower tax rate for Cedar Falls approved, but state rollback will increase residents' property taxes

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s budget for the next fiscal year crossed the $100 million mark, with capital improvement projects and the public works department representing the largest portions of the city’s expenses.
The City Council voted 6-1, with at-large Councilman Dave Sires dissenting, to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget, which runs July 1 of this year through June 30, 2022.
The tax rate, at roughly $11.38 per $1,000 of taxable property value and $3 on agricultural land, is lower than last year’s by a few cents. But the state is raising the percentage of property value used to calculate tax liability for residential homeowners, known as the rollback.
“When you couple that tax rate with the rollback factors ... that will actually result in a 1.98% increase on residential, a .44% decrease on commercial and industrial and a 5.98% decrease on multi-residential properties,” said Finance Director Jennifer Rodenbeck.
The total budget for the city will be $101,752,860, with an estimated $82,128,090 in revenue and $88,416,510 in expenditures. A little over $24.7 million of the expenditures is budgeted for capital improvement projects, an increase of around $5 million from FY21 and the largest single expenditure in the budget.
Sires said he understood the state rollback was something the council couldn’t do anything about, but he questioned why there weren’t more cuts to the budget to keep from increasing residents’ tax bills.
“I believe we should have priorities, and during a pandemic time it would have been nice to have priorities so that we could save a little money and not pass it on to our residents,” he said.
The largest expenditure jump year over year was from the public works department, at an estimated nearly $21.4 million — significantly more than the $13.7 million estimated spent this year.
The largest portion of that department’s expenses annually are related to roads, bridges and sidewalks, and the city is looking to undertake large street reconstruction projects this year, including the second phase of the nearly $3.8 million downtown streetscape project and a smaller sanitary sewer project that both passed the council unanimously Monday night.
The streetscape project, civil engineer Ben Claypool said, will fully reconstruct East Third Street and two blocks of Fourth Street from Washington to State streets, conduct a “full restoration” including curb and clay brick pavers on West Fifth Street, and add pavers, benches and plantings to Main Street from Third to Sixth streets.
It will be funded with tax-increment financing from the downtown district as well as funding from Community Main Street, the Black Hawk County Gaming Association and Cedar Falls Utilities, and is expected to be constructed during the 2021 and 2022 construction seasons, Claypool said.
The sanitary sewer rehabilitation project, which will add cured-in-place lining within existing sewer lines in selected areas of the city, will cost just under $242,000 and be funded by the sanitary sewer rental fund, said civil engineer Matt Tolan.