WATERLOO — Plans to overhaul a heavily used downtown park cleared a major hurdle this week.
Construction bids for the renovation of Lincoln Park came in well below architects’ estimates, which means the city won’t have to scale back any of the planned improvements.
“We were pleasantly surprised to be well below the estimate,” said Leisure Services Director Paul Huting. “It appears we’re going to be able to do everything and still be within budget.”
Waterloo City Council members held a public hearing and read bids from seven firms Monday. A contract will return for approval following a bid review.
Woodruff Construction, of Waterloo, appeared to be the lowest bidder at $734,330 including all of the designed improvements. The city had a $980,000 budget for the project, with all but $45,000 coming from grants and donations.
This project includes sidewalks, an interior plaza, signage, lighting, seating, landscaping and electrical upgrades. New electrical services will help with major events using the park, including Iowa Irish Fest, Friday’Loo and BBQ’Loo activities.
A sunken plaza with a broken fountain will be completely removed, with the land returned to grade. A checkerboard feature and dance chimes will be added to the center of of the park.
Huting said the city may be able to upgrade the water service and add security cameras to the project thanks to the better-than-expected bids.
Construction is expected to start shortly after Iowa Irish Fest and a subsequent Friday’Loo in August. The completion date is May 1, 2020. Some events normally held in the park during that time will be relocated to other venues, such as the RiverLoop Expo and Amphitheater.
Funding includes a $600,000 Black Hawk County Gaming Association grant, $200,000 from the Otto Schoitz Foundation, $125,000 from the R.J. McElroy Trust, $10,000 from the Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation and $45,000 in city bond funds.
Lincoln Park was platted in 1854 and bounded by Park Avenue and Franklin, East Fourth and Mulberry streets. More than 100,000 visitors attend events in the park every year.
