Love's overflow parking onto Greyhound Drive concerns Waterloo council

Councilor Dave Boesen said he prefers to work with Love’s before banning street parking, but noted there have been problems with garbage and illegal dumping.

“I think we erred in putting that little triangle lot out there and landlocked them,” Boesen said. He said the council should consider giving the company incentives to build additional parking. “I think it’s our responsibility to assist them.”

But Love’s chose that lot, countered Noel Anderson, community planning and development director.

“I agree with us trying to work with them,” he said, though he said he has called the company four times without a response. “We want to see Love’s succeed here and grow here.”

Representatives from Love’s did not immediately return a Courier message Wednesday seeking comment.

Juon worried about snow removal when winter hits if trucks are parked all day, while Councilor Jonathan Grieder said people driving through or trying to get to businesses in the area also are a factor.

Councilor Pat Morrissey asked about prohibiting parking on one side only or on certain days of the week to allow for plowing, something Councilor Margaret Klein said she also would consider.