Love's overflow parking onto Greyhound Drive concerns Waterloo council

WATERLOO — The city will gather public input and give a truck stop company time to respond regarding a proposed ordinance that would ban parking along a road that fills up with semi tractor-trailers at night.
The City Council unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance to ban parking along both sides of Greyhound Drive, but unanimously declined to waive the second and third readings, which would immediately have put the ordinance on the books.
“We’re going to get into the snowy weather soon,” warned Councilor Sharon Juon.
But Councilor Jerome Amos said the council didn’t need to rush. “They’ve been parking there,” he said.
The truck parking — which can take up both sides of Greyhound Drive — is apparently the result of overflow at the Love’s Travel Stop at 3301 Greyhound Drive, city staff said.
Sandie Greco, city superintendent of traffic operations, said the city has “received a number of complaints” regarding trucks. She also said a developer in the area — Harold Youngblut owns a good portion of land in the area — asked for the ordinance change.
“They’ve seen truckers dash across the street early in the morning,” Greco said. “It’s a real safety issue.”
Resident Todd Obadal said he drives along Greyhound Drive and “never had any problem,” contending the city was caving to one developer for aesthetic reasons.
“These guys need a place to stop, a place to pull off,” he said. “If they don’t have a place to go, they’re going to be on the (interstate) on ramps and off ramps.”
Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, founded in Oklahoma in 1964, has more than 560 stores in 41 states, 10 in Iowa. It caters to professional truck drivers as well as motorists.
The Waterloo Love’s — on U.S. Highway 63 near its intersection with U.S. Highway 20 — opened in 2017. Its services for long-haul truckers include private showers, scales, tire care and oil changes, laundry and truck parking. Greco said there are 60 parking spots for tractor trailers there, which most said is not enough.
“By 6, 7 o’clock at night, you ain’t getting a parking spot in there,” said a resident identifying himself as Jeff Eastman, a former over-the-road truck driver who opposed the parking prohibition. “You drive by at 7 in the morning, you might have a line of trucks parked because the lot was full when they got there.”
Those truckers can’t move into the parking lot even if spots open up because of federal regulations on driving time, he said.
“These people need to sleep, and the area’s wide open,” Fessman said. “Instead of putting up ‘no parking’ signs, how about putting a sign that says ‘heavy truck traffic?’”
Councilor Dave Boesen said he prefers to work with Love’s before banning street parking, but noted there have been problems with garbage and illegal dumping.
“I think we erred in putting that little triangle lot out there and landlocked them,” Boesen said. He said the council should consider giving the company incentives to build additional parking. “I think it’s our responsibility to assist them.”
But Love’s chose that lot, countered Noel Anderson, community planning and development director.
“I agree with us trying to work with them,” he said, though he said he has called the company four times without a response. “We want to see Love’s succeed here and grow here.”
Representatives from Love’s did not immediately return a Courier message Wednesday seeking comment.
Juon worried about snow removal when winter hits if trucks are parked all day, while Councilor Jonathan Grieder said people driving through or trying to get to businesses in the area also are a factor.
Councilor Pat Morrissey asked about prohibiting parking on one side only or on certain days of the week to allow for plowing, something Councilor Margaret Klein said she also would consider.
“These guys are trying to make it to Love’s, and once they get there they need to rest,” Klein said. “So I’m hoping for a compromise either way.”