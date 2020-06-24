Lottery revenues to exceed last year, officials says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES -- They won’t top the record-setting numbers from a year ago, but Iowa Lottery Authority revenues will exceed projections for the fiscal year ending June 30 despite a coronavirus-related slowdown in sales.

Lottery game sales increased by $15.4 million and proceeds grew by $6.3 million, Lottery officials told the board Tuesday. Prizes were $19.4 million ahead of budget.

Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, lottery sales were running 1.8 percent ahead of the record pace in fiscal 2019, but in March were nearly $2 million short of the budgeted expectation of $30.9 million.

Since then, lottery game sales seem to have stabilized, CEO Matt Strawn told the board.

With one week remaining in the fiscal year, Strawn said, Iowa Lottery will meet and exceed budgeted and projected numbers for gross sales and revenue transfers to the state.

Gross sales were budgeted to be $346.5 million. At the end of May, they were $335 million.

Total proceeds were budgeted to be $72 million, but were $73 million at the end of the last full month.

And prizes, which were budgeted at $209.9 million, were running at $213 million at the end of May.