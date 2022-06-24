 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lots at West Fork Crossing in Cedar Falls could become available next summer

West Fork Crossing

The West Fork Crossing land is north of West 27th Street in Cedar Falls and west of where the new high school is being built.

 Courtesy Photo

CEDAR FALLS — West Fork Crossing will soon have lots developed for single family homes northwest of where the new high school is being built.

Panther Builders plans to develop the platted area north of West 27th Street or sell to buyers ready to build homes.

According to Kevin Fittro, CEO of Panther Builders, which is responsible for several developments in the area like Prairie West, about half of them will be built by his company.

An “aggressive” projection is that grading of the development could start this fall. Streets could be paved as early as next spring. Lots could become available next summer, with 80% or 90% sold or “spoken for” by the end of next year, said Fittro.

The 120-acre parcel, currently farmland between Union Road and Waterbury Drive, is a project of Brent Dahlstrom and Echo Development. A total of 62 building lots, on the northern part of the subdivision, are intended to be developed as the First Addition.

At the moment, Fittro is not aware of any concerns or issues that could delay the project from moving forward. At issue, in August 2020, was the timeline for a continuous road to be built throughout the future 177-acre development.

Earlier this month, Cedar Falls City Council approved a revised preliminary subdivision plat as details of the plan were updated in anticipation of the development’s first phase.

“The developer realized that it would be beneficial to create more uniform lots as some were deeper than necessary and some were too shallow,” wrote city staff in a memo to the Planning and Zoning Commission. “Making the lots more uniform will require a shift of the roads and will change the size and shape of the stormwater basins. It will also result in one additional lot in Phase I.”

The initial focus is the 120 acres. But Money Pit LLC and Waterbury Property Investors LLC, owners of the land, have another nearly 60 acres to the south.

Fittro said the project is planned with the “same vision” as his previous developments, Prairie Winds and Prairie West, in the southwest portion of the city.

“If you look at the lot supply in Cedar Falls, after 20 years in this business this is the lowest number of lots I’ve seen. And we’re excited to be building and developing these lots for the community,” said Fittro.

