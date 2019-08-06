WATERLOO — The city has granted swift zoning approval for a theme park expected to raise the city’s skyline and economy.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 Monday to rezone 159 acres of farm land along East Shaulis Road for the proposed $100 million Lost Island Theme Park announced just weeks ago. Councilman Ray Feuss was absent.
Gary Bertch, whose family opened the adjacent Lost Island Waterpark two decades ago, said he hopes to begin grading the site this fall with plans to open the attraction in the summer of 2022.
“A little over 20 years ago (our family) decided that we wanted to make an investment in Waterloo and the Cedar Valley in a way to try to enhance family entertainment and make the area more appealing to people outside the area as well as those here,” Bertch said.
He noted the project, which is pending approval of a development agreement with the city as early as next week, also is designed to help retain and recruit the area’s work force.
Cary Darrah, CEO of Grow Cedar Valley, said the economic development organization fully supported the theme park.
“The impact to both community and economic development will have an exponential multiplier effect with local goods, services, people, and taxes in Waterloo and the Cedar Valley,” Darrah said.
Council members thanked the Bertches for their planned investment but asked many questions about the potential impact the park could have on its residential neighbors, drainage and traffic.
Several homeowners in the nearby Summerland Park and Winston Place neighborhoods wrote letters asking for assurances the city and developers would take steps to limit noise, light pollution and other potential impacts on their quality of life.
“I don’t have any illusions this isn’t going to go forward, but if care could be taken to mitigate that for me and the rest of my neighbors I would appreciate that consideration,” said Summerland resident Laurel Rudd.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the city is studying the Sink Creek drainage basin and traffic conditions in the area for planned improvements. The 30-acre lake in the park will serve as a retention basin to control the runoff.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said his staff has not found adverse effects on home development and property values near other amusement parks they studied, including Adventureland in Altoona.
The park is also expected to be well within noise ordinance requirements, he said, nothing the major rides were moved as far as possible away from the homes.
“It’s not that they’re not going to hear that there’s a theme park there,” Anderson said. “But it should be more like a background noise that you would hear.”
Project engineer Bill Claassen acknowledged the neighbors may be able to see the rides but noted the lighting is not designed to project off the property.
“There will be some Ferris wheels and that sort of thing that you will be able to see with any amount of buffering because they’re so tall,” he said.
But Claassen noted the surrounding area is sparsely populated, has adequate infrastructure and is in an entertainment area near the water park, Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo and Bamboo Ridge campground.
“I don’t know of a better site in our area to put this,” he said.
Anderson said the development agreement is expected to include a grant of city bond funding, tax rebates and will require some restructuring of the city’s tax-increment financing districts and hotel-motel tax program to help repay the city for its grant.
