WATERLOO — Plans for the Lost Island Theme Park will make their first appearance in front of the City Council this week.
Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall on a request to rezone 159 acres of farm land along Shaulis Road for the estimated $100 million project south of the Lost Island Waterpark and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo. The city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission has unanimously recommended the zoning approval, while the city’s Board of Adjustment voted last week to approve a required special permit for an outdoor amusement facility.
Local economic development officials have voiced support for the project to be developed by Lost Island Waterpark owners Gary and Becky Bertch. There has been minor opposition from several nearby homeowners concerned the park will generate noise, light, and other activity that could hurt their quality of life and property values. Both the zoning commission and Board of Adjustment conditioned their approval on the Bertches taking steps to buffer the park from the Summerland Park neighborhood abutting the project to the southeast.
Zoning changes typically require approval at three consecutive meetings. But council members can waive the requirement and finalize the zoning change this week if six of seven council members support the measure. A public hearing is required only before the first reading. Council members also will be asked to approve a development agreement at a future meeting. City staff and Lost Island Real Estate LLC are working on an incentive package that includes up to $14 million in city bonds support to help the project become financially feasible.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- A development agreement with Stephanie Hartel for a planned dog daycare near the Waterloo Regional Airport. The city will donate the nearly two-acre site for $1 provided the new building maintains at least a $480,000 assessed value through 2027.
A development agreement with Randy Vandersee to redevelop the former Prestige cleaners building on the northwest corner of San Marnan Drive and Kimball Avenue. Vandersee will be demolishing the current building and constructing a new $330,000 commercial building on the site. The city will provide tax rebates for eight years starting at 80% and decreasing to 50% in the eighth year.
