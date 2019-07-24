WATERLOO — The planned Lost Island Theme Park coasted through its first zoning hearing Tuesday.
Members of the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend rezoning 159 acres of farm land along Shaulis Road for the estimated $100 million project proposed by Gary and Becky Bertch.
The City Council is scheduled to consider final zoning approval Aug. 5, while the city’s Board of Adjustment will take up a special permit for the project at a special July 30 meeting.
The project drew heavy support during the hearing from local business leaders while facing token opposition from a single homeowner in the Summerland Park neighborhood to the west.
Lisa Skubal, vice president of economic development with Grow Cedar Valley, and Rich Kurtenbach, president of the Waterloo Building Trade Council, both spoke of their organizations’ support for the project and its economic benefits to the area.
“This also adds to the quality of life in the Cedar Valley for recruiting and retaining young families,” Skubal said.
R. David DeVault, factory manager of the John Deere Waterloo Works, also voiced support for the theme park.
“What a place to have a family and raise a family and to live,” DeVault said of Waterloo. “To add this into our community, to give us that much more vibrancy and fun things to do in the community, I can’t thank Gary enough for even thinking about it. To give us that landscape, I’m pretty humbled.”
John Humpal, whose family farms to the east of the site, wanted assurances water wouldn’t run from the park onto the fields.
“We do support the project,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s done right.”
Laurel Rudd, who lives in Summerland Park directly southeast of the theme park property, voiced concerns about noise, lights and exhaust from vehicles leaving the parking lots.
“I’m not really thrilled with it,” she said. “… I could envision every night of the summer hearing nothing but screams until 10 o’clock at night.”
Members of the zoning commission conditioned their approval on the theme park making improvements based on traffic and drainage studies currently underway. They also required the park to provide a buffer between the rides and the Summerland Park neighborhood, although exact details of that screening were not described.
Bill Claassen, who is serving as engineer on project, said all of the water runoff would be channeled into a 30-acre retention pond to be developed in the park, while the remaining rides and parking lots would be above the 500-year flood elevation.
“It’s a really big project,” Claassen said. “It’s a really neat project for the Waterloo-Cedar Valley area.
“You want a site with existing utilities to serve the site as well as existing transportation facilities,” he added. “So this location fits that bill.”
Gary Bertch noted the nearest home in Winston Place to the west is 1,920 feet from the nearest of two large roller coasters included in the plan. The nearest Summerland Park home is at least 2,000 feet away from a major ride.
Betch said the park will operate from May through September with hours from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, going until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The park, which the Bertches hope to open in the summer of 2022, will be located south of the Lost Island Waterpark and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
Along with the zoning changes, the city is working on a development agreement that would provide an estimated $14 million in bond support from the city and additional state grants. That agreement also requires council approval before the project can move forward.
