WATERLOO -- U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer joined former Vice President Joe Biden at a canvass and phone bank kickoff on Friday morning, saying she supported him as the Democratic nominee for president because, like her, he had always tried to work across the aisle.
"People think he's naive -- people think I'm naive -- to think that is possible," Finkenauer said inside the Biden for President offices inside the River Plaza building in downtown Waterloo. "But we must find ways to come together. The future of our state and our country depends on it."
Finkenauer is in her first term representing Iowa's 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives, a seat she flipped blue in 2018. She was campaigning with Biden for a few days and her endorsement was being highly touted by his campaign.
"She's part of the new generation who took over in the House," Biden said. "We need her and her values very badly."
But, far from amping up Democrats against Republicans, unity was the message of the morning and of the latest eastern Iowa tour as Biden, who averages third in polls of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, begins a 30-day sprint to Iowa's Feb. 3 caucus.
"No way we can do all the things we want to do without coming together," Biden said. "I'm not looking for a good 'kumbaya' moment where we all hold hands and sing together. ... But we have to stop this hatred, just stop it."
And the way to do that, Biden said, was to vote President Donald Trump out of office.
"God willing, we can in fact turn four years of Donald Trump into a historical aberration," he said. "Eight years of Donald Trump will fundamentally change our democracy, so it's really important that we win this election.
"Look me over," Biden added. "If you like what you see, help out."
“A lot of other states — and I’ve visited every one of them — are a little jealous of Iowa.” said @JoeBiden. “And I tell them the same thing, and I really mean it: You all take it really seriously.” pic.twitter.com/BflZEhloFD— Amie Rivers (@CourierAmie) January 4, 2020
Biden and Finkenauer spent about 30 minutes taking photos and chatting with supporters like Jennifer Monaghan of Waverly, who got a photo, Biden's autograph and even kissed him on the cheek. Monaghan said her daughter was a teacher for 25 years, and her most important issues are education, better health care and Social Security solvency.
"I just think he's the candidate that will prove to do what he says he's going to do," she said.
In a one-on-one interview with The Courier, Biden noted he came to kickoff events because he wanted to continue to animate his base of supporters
"My dad used to have an expression, he said, 'Joe, half of winning is showing up,'" Biden said. "It matter when you thank people, in my experience. It matters that we ask for their help. It matters that they know how much we care about them."
Listen to the full audio interview here:
Biden last visited the area during his “No Malarkey” bus tour.
He’s currently polling at an average of 18.8% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. That’s good enough for third place in the polls, behind both South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 22%, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 20%. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren finishes off the front-runners at an average of 16%.
The campaign said it raised $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, doubling its "digital donations" compared to the quarter before. That's compared to Buttigieg, who raised $24.7 million in that time, and Sanders, who took in the most of any Democrat at $34.5 million.
