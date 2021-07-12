Longtime Waterloo resident running for Ward 5 council seat

WATERLOO – A longtime Waterloo resident said she is running for a seat on the City Council because she wants to get the city on the right path.

“I am proud of Waterloo but lately am concerned over the decisions made by our City Council,” said Dawn Henry, who is running for the city’s Ward 5 seat.

Part of Henry’s platform includes supporting the Waterloo Police Department and bringing back the griffin logo. The griffin had been a longtime symbol of the police force until City Council members decided to remove it in a heated May 2021 vote following comparisons to a KKK symbol.

“I’m proud of our Waterloo Police Department, and I feel bad for them,” said Henry, whose uncle had been police chief in Dubuque.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henry said she is concerned about sewer flooding issues in Ward 5.

“I’m very passionate about Waterloo. It has been home all of my life,” Henry said.

This is Henry’s first bid for public office. She is vice president of the Liberty Park Neighborhood Association, and she has served on campaign committees for other City Council candidates in the past.

Henry was born in Dubuque and moved to Waterloo when she was a child. She is a 1976 graduate of Columbus High School.