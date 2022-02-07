 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime Bremer County treasurer to retire; Waverly mayor hopes to replace her

Sue Shonkar

Sue Shonkar is retiring and will not seek re-election as county treasurer.

 Courtesy of the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office website

WAVERLY -- Longtime Bremer County Treasurer Sue Shonkar is retiring, and her title will be up for grabs this upcoming election, according to Shelley Wolf, the county auditor and commissioner of elections.

Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, after finding out about the vacancy, posted Sunday evening on a newly launched Facebook page he will run for the position. He'd just been re-elected to his second term in an uncontested mayoral race.

The Bremer County Treasurer's Office website notes Shonkar has been in office since Jan. 1, 2007. A candidate cannot officially file until March 7 for the four-year term on the primary ballot, said Wolf.

Shonkar was out of the office this week, and did not respond to an email Monday requesting comment.

“At the time of the 2021 election, the opportunity to run for Bremer County Treasurer had not revealed itself and I had the full intention of serving my second term as mayor in its entirety and running again for re-election in 2023 to continue to serve our community into the future,” Hoffman wrote in the lengthy social media post.

Hoffman notes he will not resign as mayor. Only if he he is elected treasurer in November would he step away Jan. 1, 2023, halfway through his new term.

The City Council would appoint the next mayor, or the public could petition to have a special election.

Hoffman made the announcement in advance of caucuses Monday, as people begin signing his nomination petition.

He currently is an advance funeral planner for Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, based out of Grundy and Hardin Counties.

“I currently manage hundreds of pre-need financial accounts including trusts, certificates of deposit, insurance assignments and annuities," he wrote in a text message to The Courier. "I also write insurance and annuity products as a licensed insurance producer and licensed pre-need sales agent in the State of Iowa, which requires annual reconciliation and reporting to the Iowa Insurance Division and quadrennial audits with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals."

Adam Hoffman 1

Adam Hoffman would resign as Waverly’s mayor at the beginning of 2023 if elected as treasurer.

If elected, he also would leave his post at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service.

The county treasurer serves as the "bank of the county" and handles motor vehicle licensing and titling, driver license servicing and property tax receipting, he said. 

"The reconciliation of the county’s funds and management of the funds across approximately 20 accounts at the banks throughout Bremer County resembles the type of management I currently undertake, just in a different line of work," he said.

“I have come to learn while working closely with government affairs as I have served as Mayor for two years, I really enjoy the service side of government operations and interacting with the public to see tangible results that are positive in nature,” he said. “This particular opportunity would offer a much shorter commute than I currently have and provide the chance to serve a broader constituent base beyond that of just Waverly.”

