CHARLES CITY — A Charles City teen whose death gave life to many was honored Monday with a law that makes it easier for others to follow his example.
Logan Luft, 15, died in an ATV accident in July 2017. On Monday, Logan’s Law was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Charles City Middle School Gymnasium.
The law allows individuals to register as organ donors using hunting and fishing licenses.
After his death, Logan’s organ, tissue and bone donations went to 21 people in seven states.
“He saved lives,” said his mother, Wendy Luft. “He didn’t save just one life, he saved five. He gave the gift of life to five different people.”
Logan’s family looked on as the governor signed the measure into law, along with Rep. Todd Prichard D-Charles City, Sen. Waylon Brown R-St. Ansgar, and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.
“This is really a great day for Charles City,” Prichard said. “Charles City has survived and really been at its best in dark times.”
After Logan’s death the city came together to honor his memory.
“North Iowa and rural Iowa is the greatest place to live, and this is a reason,” Brown said.
The gymnasium Monday was again full of classmates, students, residents and city officials, including Police Chief Hugh Anderson and Mayor Dean Andrews.
After Reynolds signed the law the crowd gave a standing ovation.
“This past two years you have loved, uplifted and encouraged us in our journey. Today is Logan Luft Day, a day we honor and celebrate a 15-year-old boy from Charles City, Iowa, who has officially changed the world,” said Wendy Luft. “We will share the importance of saving a life for the 600-plus Iowans who are currently waiting for an organ today.”
Alec Staudt, 16, a classmate of Logan’s, spoke before the signing ceremony.
“Logan chose to give the gift of life without hesitation,” Staudt said. “My dear friends, I ask you to consider being an organ donor by giving the gift of life.”
Prichard and Brown made a bipartisan push for Logan’s Law in the Legislature and saw it pass unanimously in both the House and Senate.
“What a way to honor Logan’s life,” Reynolds said. “It’s a testimony that we do things differently here in Iowa. We’re able to put Iowans first.”
Reynolds said she would encourage Iowans to learn Logan’s story.
“Logan has caused a movement in the state of Iowa increasing the awareness of organ donation,” Wendy Luft said. “We have been given the awesome responsibility to educate on organ donation.”
Logan’s Law allows young people a chance to register themselves as donors, said Suzanne Conrad, CEO of the Iowa Donor Network. “It’s less likely for a 14-year-old to be in front of a registry bureau, but through a hunting and fishing license you can.”
The law takes effect July 1.
“This is for you, Logan, and we love and miss you every single day,” Wendy Luft said to enormous applause.
