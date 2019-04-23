DES MOINES --- A Charles City teen who died in 2017 after an ATV accident may soon have a state law bearing his name.
State lawmakers on Tuesday approved legislation that would require the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to accommodate individuals who wish to place an organ or anatomical donor sticker on state hunting and fishing licenses.
The proposal is named “Logan’s Law” in honor of Logan Luft, who was 15 years old when he died due to a severe brain injury after an ATV accident in in July 2017.
Logan Luft had decided to be an organ donor and made the notation on his driver’s license. Five individuals received organ donation from Logan and many others benefited from tissue donation.
Logan’s father Leonard got the idea for including donation stickers on hunting and fishing licenses when he heard a news report about a similar program in Minnesota.
Lawmakers in the Iowa House unanimously approved the proposal Tuesday.
The 98-0 vote sends the proposal back to the Senate, which already passed it once on a unanimous, 47-0 vote. The Senate must approve it again because the House made a minor change to the bill.
From there, the bill will head to the desk of Gov. Kim Reynolds for her consideration.
Members of Logan Luft’s family --- his parents Leonard and Wendy, his siblings Landon and Lilly, and his grandparents Ed and Jean Hegtvedt --- watched from the Iowa House floor Tuesday as lawmakers discussed and voted on the bill.
Leonard Luft called the bill’s approval “a capstone to Logan’s legacy.”
“This, right here, is a remembrance,” he said. “It keeps his memory alive.”
Todd Prichard, a state lawmaker who represents Charles City, in remarks on the Iowa House floor described Logan Luft as “a wonderful young man,” and said passage of “Logan’s Law” in the House created “a bright day.”
“Through this generosity of Logan, and through this generosity of giving, you al now, with your vote, are also part of that circle of spreading this gift,” Prichard said. “This is a good day for this community of ours, and for the state.”
