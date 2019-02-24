DES MOINES — A fatal ATV accident robbed Logan Luft of the chance to live out his dream of becoming a state champion wrestler.
But he provided life to five individuals who benefited from the donation of five of his organs.
And now Luft could have a new state law named in his honor.
Iowa hunting and fishing licenses would have a spot designated for individuals to register their pledge to be an organ donor under legislation that passed the Iowa Senate last week.
The bill was named “Logan’s Law” in honor of Luft, who was 15 when he died due to a severe brain injury after an ATV accident in July 2017. He had decided to be an organ donor and made the notation on his driver’s license.
Five individuals received organ donation from Logan and many others benefited from tissue donation.
Family representatives, teachers and coaches on said organ donation and helping others is exactly what Luft would have wanted.
His death and organ donation inspired many to sport “#LuftTuff” shirts for Donate Life.
With Luft’s family watching from the Senate gallery, Waylon Brown, a Republican senator from St. Ansgar, described Luft as a well-liked young man who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father Lenny, a Charles City police officer.
“(The bill) raises awareness for organ donation by having organ donation discussed in hunter safety classes,” Brown said. “And it allows individuals another opportunity to let their wishes be known, just like Logan did.”
The Senate passed the bill on a unanimous, 47-0 vote. It now heads to the House for consideration. If the House passes the bill, it will move to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who would then decide whether to sign it into law.
More than 1,600 people attended Logan’s memorial service in the Charles City Middle School Gymnasium.
Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” played in the background as his casket was brought into the gymnasium.
That was the song Logan chose to walk out to for his debut wrestling match for the Comets that winter. The song was also played as he was wheeled into the operating room for organ donation.
Tony Hager, IAwrestle website owner and former wrestler from Ogden, dedicated his RAGBRAI ride to Luft in 2017 and raised money for the Luft family. The family donated the money to an organization that recruits organ donors in Iowa.
To show his support, Hager wrote “Luft” on his left calf and “Tuff” on his right, in honor of the special hashtag the family used.
Luft’s liver was donated to Faith Westby who was 15-years-old at the time.
