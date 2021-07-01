Local study: High blood pressure more likely in middle-aged, Black, male, rural residents

Those with a statistically higher chance of having high blood pressure included people between the ages of 45 and 66, men, those who are Black and those living in rural ZIP codes. Those who are of Asian descent have lower instances of high blood pressure, the study found.

Those with an increased risk of high cholesterol include people between the ages of 46 and 63. Though not statistically significant, people who are Black or multi-racial, as well as those living in the Cedar Falls ZIP code, also had higher rates of high cholesterol levels. They would be considered "programmatically significant," meaning the department would prioritize those people as well.

"Even in places where this is not statistically significant, there are huge differences," Tura said.

Tura said the department will reach out to more area clinics to partner with and work to provide health education to at-risk populations through community health workers.

Board members asked Tura about "white coat syndrome," or patients who develop high blood pressure as a result of being around doctors or in clinic settings, as well as suggestions to clinics about how to take blood pressure readings in calmer settings.