Local study: High blood pressure more likely in middle-aged, Black, male, rural residents

WATERLOO -- Those who are middle-aged, male, Black or rural dwelling are most likely to have high blood pressure in Black Hawk County, according to a new local study focusing on health disparities to help better protect those populations from heart disease.
Halkeno Tura, the recently promoted deputy director of the Black Hawk County Health Department, said the department received a one-year, $85,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find out which populations in the county have an increased risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
The grant, which can be extended for two more years, will help local officials track at-risk populations and intervene before those metrics lead to hypertension, heart attacks, strokes or other cardiovascular disease.
"The goal is that it not only helps them to track it and identify it but also to eliminate it," Tura told the county health board Wednesday. "It's trying to identify what is the best way to address that disparity."
MercyOne clinics around the Cedar Valley as well as Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo sent the health department patient data on blood pressure and cholesterol readings, which the department then used to find statistically significant disparities based on age, gender, race and ZIP code, according to epidemiologist Aaron Reinke.
Those with a statistically higher chance of having high blood pressure included people between the ages of 45 and 66, men, those who are Black and those living in rural ZIP codes. Those who are of Asian descent have lower instances of high blood pressure, the study found.
Those with an increased risk of high cholesterol include people between the ages of 46 and 63. Though not statistically significant, people who are Black or multi-racial, as well as those living in the Cedar Falls ZIP code, also had higher rates of high cholesterol levels. They would be considered "programmatically significant," meaning the department would prioritize those people as well.
"Even in places where this is not statistically significant, there are huge differences," Tura said.
Tura said the department will reach out to more area clinics to partner with and work to provide health education to at-risk populations through community health workers.
Board members asked Tura about "white coat syndrome," or patients who develop high blood pressure as a result of being around doctors or in clinic settings, as well as suggestions to clinics about how to take blood pressure readings in calmer settings.
"As a clinician, it's easy to have excuses for why somebody's blood pressure reading is high and not to address it," said board member Dr. Adam Roise.
Tura said that feedback will be presented to clinics in the next couple of years once more data is collected and strategies developed, along with education to individuals about blood pressure and cholesterol medication that prevent heart attacks and strokes long-term.
"They think they take it and they are over in a week," Tura said. "People have to take it for a lifetime, and people don't adhere to that. We definitely have to do that education plan."