Local pipeline protesters organize, learn more at Shell Rock meeting hosted by NGOs

SHELL ROCK — The carbon pipelines proposed to run through Iowa are not a done deal.

The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club and Food & Water Watch made sure to emphasize that point at an event Thursday in Butler County in advocating for ways people can protect their land, communities and futures against companies looking to embark on these projects.

About 75 people turned out at Shell Rock Elementary School to hear from Jessica Mazour, the Sierra Club’s conservation program coordinator, on a snowy, icy evening.

Omaha, Nebaska-based Navigator CO2 is the focus in Northeast Iowa as its pipeline is proposed to pass through Butler, Floyd, Bremer, Buchanan, Hardin, Franklin, Fayette and Delaware counties.

Mazour said she believes the end goal for these companies is to make as much money as possible through the 45Q Federal Tax Credit Program for carbon sequestration, and questions whether their projects are actually “climate change solutions.”

She also noted how in this case, eminent domain — a mechanism in which a company gains the right to use land from owners not interested in signing voluntary easement agreements — should not be used for a carbon pipeline project because it’s not being built in the interest of the public good like a water pipe might be.

She noted the pipeline could damage land in the long-term, and poses health risks, like a CO2 pipeline built in Satartia, Mississippi, that ruptured in 2020.

“We don’t want these pipeline bombs essentially next to our schools and our homes,” Mazour said.

Emma Schmit, senior organizer for Food and Water Watch, noted property owners do not need to sign the easement agreement and should stand firm.

She explained how Republicans gained greater control in the Iowa House and Senate after last month’s election and urged those against the pipeline to reach out to key Republicans prior to the January legislative session. They’ll play roles in whether legislation – stopping the project altogether or slowing it down – is passed.

“We need to make sure that we are putting as much pressure and having as many conversations with the people that have the power to stop these as possible over the next few months,” Schmit said.

She highlighted Rep. Pat Grassley, speaker of the House; Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, chair of the House state government committee; Sen. Jack Whitver, Senate majority leader; and Sen. Amy Sinclair, president-elect of the Senate.

Grassley, of New Hartford, was re-elected to represent the new District 57, including Butler County and part of Bremer County. He helped to pass a brief moratorium on pipelines in the House before the measure died in the Senate.

“In my 16 years in the Iowa House, I have never heard more concerns from constituents related to a single issue than the CO2 pipeline project currently proposed for our area,” said Grassley in a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board. That agency will decide whether to grant the company a permit and possibly rule on a request to use eminent domain to acquire rights to some properties necessary for construction.

Schmit emphasized they “want to (first) ask for what we want, and then compromise” by respectfully communicating their demands during meetings and by letters and calls.

The top priority should be getting legislation that “bans the use of eminent domain” for these pipeline projects.

If eventually that goal is denied, opponents can fight for other priorities. Those could include limiting the alleged “harassing” of property owners, or instituting a threshold of property owners who must voluntarily sign easement agreements for companies to move forward with eminent domain.

Butler County Supervisor Greg Barnett and Rep. Sandy Salmon attended the meeting to offer support and discuss the issue with constituents.

“I’m here to back you guys up,” said Barnett.

Attendees also asked questions, looked at maps with the affected parcels and were offered buttons and yard signs to bring awareness to pipeline plans.

“I think it helps a lot to have more of these meetings together to get more people out here, even though it maybe doesn’t go across their farm, and to try to keep all your neighbors involved,” said Monte Miller, an owner of a farm west of Shell Rock.

If granted approval, Navigator plans to construct the thousands of miles of pipeline in 2024. It will capture and transport up to 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted by 21 ethanol and fertilizer processors across multiple states and sequester it in central Illinois.

“Navigator has and continues to work closely and collaboratively with landowners, community leaders, interested stakeholders, and others to put forward infrastructure that is safe, reliable, and value-added to the development of rural America,” the company said in a statement for this story. “We look forward to meeting, and in many cases exceeding, local, state, and federal regulations to ensure (it’s) built safely, the right way, and to last.”

The technology, the company said, will “provide continued market demand and growth for ethanol and other critical rural manufacturers” and “offers a clear path forward to the future of the biofuels industry while also providing the long-term economic certainty Midwest communities deserve.”

