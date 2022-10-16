 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local option sales tax on the ballot in Bremer County

Bremer County Courthouse

The Bremer County Courthouse

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY — Bremer County residents will vote Nov. 8 on whether to continue the 1% local option sales tax in its rural areas.

The Board of Supervisors notes that few applicable businesses operate within its jurisdiction, which is outside the eight cities’ limits or in unincorporated towns. Local option sales taxes within the cities’ limits, where most Bremer County businesses are located, are determined by those individual cities’ voters.

If the ballot measure fails to pass, Supervisor Tim Neil said, the county will lose “the right to receive and spend” the $1 million to $1.2 million annually it’s allotted from the larger pool of sales tax revenue collected by almost all cities and counties across the state. The exact amount is determined via a formula based on population size and other factors.

The funds have helped pay for various road and bridge projects, as well as the construction of the Bremer County Jail/Law Enforcement Center. The intent is to continue to prioritize those funds toward improvements to the infrastructure and center.

People are also reading…

“Instead of taking seven years to complete certain projects, it may only take five years,” he said about having more funds at the county’s disposal.

Without the revenue stream, the board argues it may have to levy property tax dollars for those funds when coming up with the budget each year.

The ballot questions will allow the option tax to be put in place “without sunset.” That means it will only be put to a vote again if petitioned by the supervisors or public.

