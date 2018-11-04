WATERLOO — Local religious leaders and Waterloo residents want to remind everyone to vote.
A group of 20 marched from the Waterloo Post Office through downtown Waterloo and to the Black Hawk County Courthouse, where some of them intended to cast ballots.
The group held a sign with the motto “E Pluribus Unum” or “Out of many, we are one.”
“The idea of the unity walk is to say that all religions, all nationalities, all races, we can all participate together in this political process,” said the Rev. Abraham Funchess Jr., executive director of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission. “Without any fanfare or speeches, we hope that people will come walk with us as a demonstration of unity and go to courthouse and vote.”
Funchess said he voted two weeks ago to lead by example.
The nonpartisan group aimed to encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote.
“We’re concerned about suppression of the vote,” Funchess said.
Divisive rhetoric and recent hate crimes compelled Funchess and others to organize the walk.
“We’re hoping that we can demonstrate some unity through this particular walk while people are taking advantage of the franchise to vote and to engage in democracy,” Funchess said.
“The post office represents the federal presence in our community and the courthouse represents the state, and the county and the city seats of government,” said the Rev. Lawrence Stumme, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and an attorney in Denver.
Marchers sang gospel hymns as they walked and held hands and said a prayer outside the Black Hawk County Courthouse, despite the rain.
Longtime community activist Willie Mae Wright walked with the group.
“We’re walking for unity, justice and peace for all,” Wright said. “Not for one race, but for all races.”
The recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, left 11 dead and really has galvanized people in unforeseen ways, Funchess said.
“Unfortunately it always seems like somebody has to lose their life before really people begin to get their thinking together and things click,” Funchess said. “The divisive rhetoric has no place in this ongoing experiment we call America.”
