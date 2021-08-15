Local law enforcement reach 'breaking point' to keep, recruit officers

“We have approximately 10 openings on the department, and we’re trying to fill those,” Mohlis said.

While five new candidates were recently hired, he said, the department must put them through the 10-month law enforcement academy before they can begin work. In the meantime, current officers pick up the slack in a year when events like RAGBRAI and Iowa Irish Fest have come back in full force.

“We’re going to run out of overtime expenses — plain and simple,” Boesen said.

The effect is being felt outside of the Cedar Valley: Des Moines Police were paid almost $166,000 in overtime in June alone, according to Axios Des Moines.

It’s not just that small-town police departments are offering more money to lure away sworn officers, or that law enforcement has been a victim of the same worker issues all businesses are having in hiring post-pandemic, or that Iowa’s population is stagnant, though that’s all part of it.

Sheriffs and police chiefs say there’s something else specifically going on: Call it the Ferguson effect, or the George Floyd effect.

