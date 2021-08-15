Local law enforcement reach 'breaking point' to keep, recruit officers

Down 20% in staffing for his jail, Tony Thompson is starting to get desperate.
The sheriff of Black Hawk County penned an email Aug. 5 to the county Board of Supervisors, asking for a mid-year pay raise for his deputies in order to keep them from leaving for other places — other law enforcement agencies or private businesses — with higher pay and sign-on bonuses.
“I presently have staff who work overtime every other day, multiple shifts per week,” Thompson wrote. “They are tired. They are overworked. ... We’ve reached the breaking point.”
Thompson told the supervisors in early August he needed them to take “dramatic action” to keep enough staff in the jail to control inmates, and enough deputies on the streets to address crime.
“I need help now,” he said. “We try to suffer silently, but we’re getting to the point where we don’t have any more cards to play.”
Thompson’s department is not alone in losing workers and being unable to find qualified people to fill jobs.
Waterloo City Council member Dave Boesen asked Waterloo Police Capt. Dave Mohlis about “officers working 16-hour days on recall and forced recall” at the Aug. 3 council meeting, which Mohlis said could be attributed to hiring issues.
“We have approximately 10 openings on the department, and we’re trying to fill those,” Mohlis said.
While five new candidates were recently hired, he said, the department must put them through the 10-month law enforcement academy before they can begin work. In the meantime, current officers pick up the slack in a year when events like RAGBRAI and Iowa Irish Fest have come back in full force.
“We’re going to run out of overtime expenses — plain and simple,” Boesen said.
The effect is being felt outside of the Cedar Valley: Des Moines Police were paid almost $166,000 in overtime in June alone, according to Axios Des Moines.
It’s not just that small-town police departments are offering more money to lure away sworn officers, or that law enforcement has been a victim of the same worker issues all businesses are having in hiring post-pandemic, or that Iowa’s population is stagnant, though that’s all part of it.
Sheriffs and police chiefs say there’s something else specifically going on: Call it the Ferguson effect, or the George Floyd effect.
In May 2020, George Floyd was killed by a police officer later found guilty of his murder. It kicked into overdrive the national Black Lives Matter movement and calls to defund or reform police departments, while at the same time more law enforcement officers were called to cover protests, incurring mandatory overtime. The Los Angeles Police Department ran out of overtime money just weeks after Floyd’s death, ringing up more than $40 million in overtime expenses by mid-June 2020.
That, chiefs believe, has caused further stress and a loss of morale.
“It’s not a fun time to be in law enforcement. It’s not an easy time to be in law enforcement right now,” Thompson told The Courier in July. “The job is less rewarding now, too. We’re less apt to fight when they feel less appreciated and enabled and supported.”
Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson hasn’t experienced any tougher retention rates than in years past because he can only hire those who are willing to be cross-trained as public safety officers. But applicants these days are “probably half” of what they were four to five years ago, he said.
“It’s due to some of the national events that have occurred here in the last few years,” Olson said.
He said he’s not quite ready to offer more incentives, but he’s wary of the trend.
“The applicant pool is definitely lower, so we’re keeping an eye on that,” he said.
North Iowa no different
At a Charles City Council planning session Wednesday night, City Administrator Steve Diers said outright that the town won’t be able to compete toe-to-toe with Mason City when it comes to attracting new police officers and retaining current ones.
But it may soon have to.
In July, the Mason City Council approved wage increases and a new recruitment strategy for the Mason City Police Department that bumped starting pay to $28.50 per hour with a $3.50 per hour increase for existing sworn staff and a two-year labor contract extension to provide a 3% wage increase in each year.
The department has also made changes to its employment requirements by expanding the residency limit to 30 miles.
That last change is one that Diers thinks could most impact the Charles City Police Department, which currently has more than a dozen officers as well as seven reserve positions and eight civilian positions. On Aug. 2, the City Council swore in a new officer.
“There’s potential for us as far as losing some good certified officers,” Diers said during the meeting before noting later “I think we have some officers who are interested in applying in Mason City.”
To at least try and keep pace with Mason City and other municipalities making changes to recruiting, the council is looking at a $2 per hour wage increase across the board increase for all officers, an additional 5% increase in wages, step-ups in pay after an eighth year and a 10th year, one week of vacation at hire, opening up officer residency beyond the existing 10-mile radius and a possible signing bonus of $5,000 that would be payable over three years.
“We can’t compete dollar for dollar, but with some changes we might be able to retain more officers and recruit more officers too,” Diers said.
As for when the recruiting changes might happen, Diers said city officials would look at bringing items such as the wage increases to the police union to see what could be hammered out in the immediate future.
“Those are things we want to do right away,” he said.