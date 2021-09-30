Local labor council endorses Waterloo, CF candidates in upcoming election

WATERLOO -- A labor council that includes several unions in the Cedar Valley released its list of candidate endorsements in the upcoming city and school board elections.

The Hawkeye Area Labor Council, a coalition of 83 affiliated public and private unions in 26 counties covering more than 16,000 members, voted to endorse a slate of candidates within its eastern Iowa area Tuesday night, according to the council's executive director Rick Moyle.

"Worker-friendly candidates is what we want," Moyle said, noting all candidates were sent "extensive" questionnaires, membership voted with at least two-thirds in favor and the delegates' vote was unanimous.

Candidates endorsed in Waterloo include Mayor Quentin Hart for re-election, Rob Nichols for an at-large City Council seat, John Chiles for his Ward 1 bid, Nia Wilder for her Ward 3 bid, and Ward 5 City Councilor Ray Feuss for re-election.

T.J. Frein was the lone candidate endorsed for Cedar Falls City Council, for an at-large seat. The council also endorsed one Cedar Falls school board candidate, Jeff Orvis.

The council also endorsed several city council and school board candidates in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, two in Coralville, two in Mason City and one in Marshalltown.

The Cedar Valley unions under the Hawkeye Area Labor Council umbrella include AFSCME, Teamsters Local #238, United Auto Workers #838, United Faculty at UNI and more, according to the council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.