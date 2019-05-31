WATERLOO — A committee is being resurrected to make sure every Black Hawk County resident is found in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Local government officials and social service agency representatives met Thursday to discuss forming a “complete count” committee to drive participation in the decennial federal head count.
“The whole point is really to get the word out and educate people about the census,” said Brian Schoon of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments. “The census is very important.”
Census data directly affects how more than $675 billion per year in federal and state funding is allocated to local, state and tribal governments. Undercounts can lead to less local funding for everything from street maintenance dollars to housing funds and more.
The information also determines how local, state and federal legislative districts are drawn and could impact how many congressional seats Iowa and other states receive.
County supervisors Chris Schwartz and Linda Laylin pulled this week’s meeting together to gauge interest in reforming the complete count committee. They are hoping more people join when the group meets again next month.
The committee expects to be more active later in the year and leading up to the April 1, 2020, National Census Day.
Several major changes have occurred since the last census in 2010, notably the ability for households to fill out the questionnaire online and the ability to promote participation through more social media outlets.
The committee is still waiting to see if the federal government will be providing any grants to promote the census, which were used by the Black Hawk County complete count committee in 2010 to market the effort.
It is also unclear whether the census will include a question about citizenship. Several states sued when the Trump administration added the question to the 2020 census, and the federal Supreme Court is expected to rule on the matter in late June.
“The fear is there will be a chilling effect on immigrant populations if this question remains,” Schwartz said.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau is now hiring full-time, part-time and temporary workers.
Applications are available online at www.2020census.gov/jobs. Open interviews for census jobs will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 11, 20 and 25 at the IowaWorks offices at 3420 University Ave., Waterloo.
