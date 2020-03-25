Local governments fine tune electronic meetings

While one man still chose to show up in person and speak in the council chambers, two others contacted the City Clerk’s Office in advance and got access to make their comments via the Zoom Meetings feed. Residents are also allowed to submit comments by emailing comments@waterloo-ia.org before the meeting.

Other local governments also have been testing out phone and video systems to conduct their meetings electronically. While that’s something private businesses have been doing for some time, the requirement to maintain public access to the proceedings is uniquely challenging to smaller government bodies.

The Hudson City Council held its first electronic meeting with the Zoom software Monday night.

“I believe that this is our new norm,” said Hudson City Clerk Chrissi Wiersma, who indicated the system worked well and nobody had a problem getting into the meeting.

Wiersma said there were a few issues hearing the public who participated but that the public reported being able to hear the council members well.