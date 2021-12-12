Local company revealed as $1.85 million bidder for Waverly's Champions Ridge site

WAVERLY – A high bid of $1,855,877 has been placed by a local company for the former Champions Ridge site, about $156,000 more than the initial offer last month.

Waverly Holdings LLC was revealed as the high bidder for the 141.67 acres at the Waverly City Council meeting Monday. According to online business records, its contact is Mark Lenius.

The city is selling the acres, located in its urban renewal area, because it no longer needs them. It abandoned previous plans to develop the site for youth ball diamonds, adult softball fields and the Bremer County Fair.

The land is adjacent to Iowa Highway 3 and near the CUNA Life Insurance Company campus.

According to the council’s meeting packet, “the property is currently zoned A-1. It has been farmed with row crops since it was acquired by the city. It is not likely to be approved for industrial uses. Potential uses could include a mixture of residential and commercial.”

In answering questions from councilors, City Attorney Bill Werger, who also serves as the community development director, said two parties were involved in a “bid-off” and had interest in developing the parcel.

The winner is expected to begin planning “right away,” but Werger pointed out that the property has some challenges involving access to the highway and water and sewer availability.

A question came forward about whether the buyer is willing to work with the city to look into developing housing and “hopefully solving a few problems.” Werger said the company is interested.

“We’re excited about that group moving forward,” said Werger.

City Council voted 4-0 to declare its intent to enter into a purchase agreement with Waverly Holdings.

Jan. 17 is when the offer will be entertained and formally accepted by council. A public hearing will be held that same day.

“We have to delay it (the sale) again because of all the rules for urban renewal property sales,” Werger said. “... You have to have a 30-day notice of the intent to sell, or to accept a bid for a specific dollar amount. Since the dollar amount changed, we have to do the 30-day notice over again. We don’t have to take any offers and we do not want to take any offers. We’re committed to this buyer.”

Sale closing is expected Feb. 1.

Money from the sale will be put toward the second phase of the youth ball fields project at Cedar River Park.

Last month, the city received a $1,700,040 offer from an unnamed party, but not Waverly Holdings, LLC. That is when the city decided to go through a 30-day competitive bidding process for a second time.

Champions Ridge plan strikes out in Waverly The board that has raised more than a million dollars to build a place big enough for the Bremer County Fairgrounds, as well as youth and adult ball diamonds -- but failed to meet self-imposed fundraising deadlines and lost the support of the mayor and city council -- has decided to throw in the towel.

The city sought competitive bids of $1,770,875 or more from May 18 until June 17 but received no offers.

Waverly purchased the first 79.18 acres for $837,760 in 2012, and the other 62.49 acres for $579,157 in 2017, according to the City Council packet.

