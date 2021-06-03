Local child care providers lament loss of workers, out-of-reach grant money

WATERLOO — Of the many reasons child care providers said their centers have closed or are struggling, Kimberly Kemp’s fell victim to COVID-19.

An elementary-aged child brought it to her center, she said, infecting at least a dozen other kids and staff members and prompting Kemp to temporarily shut her doors at Safe Care Learning Center in Waterloo.

Because she — like many centers around Iowa — are majority dependent on parents using child care assistance dollars from the state, “that means no funding” when she closes, Kemp told members of the state’s Child Care Task Force during a virtual listening session with providers Tuesday.

“The health and safety and well-being of our children, our families, our staff and our community is so much more than funding,” Kemp said.

She added that she feels the pressure from all sides to reopen: Her families are without care, her staff is without jobs, and her expansion plans — 150 kids are on her waiting list — are on hold.

“I even felt bullied by state organizations to stay open,” she said.