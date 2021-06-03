Local child care providers lament loss of workers, out-of-reach grant money

WATERLOO — Of the many reasons child care providers said their centers have closed or are struggling, Kimberly Kemp’s fell victim to COVID-19.
An elementary-aged child brought it to her center, she said, infecting at least a dozen other kids and staff members and prompting Kemp to temporarily shut her doors at Safe Care Learning Center in Waterloo.
Because she — like many centers around Iowa — are majority dependent on parents using child care assistance dollars from the state, “that means no funding” when she closes, Kemp told members of the state’s Child Care Task Force during a virtual listening session with providers Tuesday.
“The health and safety and well-being of our children, our families, our staff and our community is so much more than funding,” Kemp said.
She added that she feels the pressure from all sides to reopen: Her families are without care, her staff is without jobs, and her expansion plans — 150 kids are on her waiting list — are on hold.
“I even felt bullied by state organizations to stay open,” she said.
Janee Harvey, division administrator at the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, let Kemp know there are workarounds for COVID closures to help her keep her staff paid and her center in the black.
“We want to be sure you’re getting all the financial support available to you as a child care provider,” she said.
Stories like Kemp’s abounded at the listening session, moderated by Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development.
“We have been working very hard to provide recommendations to Gov. (Kim) Reynolds,” Townsend told the group. “We want to make sure that we hear from providers that might not have another opportunity to speak.”
Dozens of child care center owners, nearly all of them women, were provided a couple of minutes each to present their issues.
Workforce issues — currently plaguing many industries across the country — were at the top of most lists.
“I’ve seen plenty say, ‘Can’t find workers — we’re closing,’” said Deb VanderGaast, whose Tipton Adaptive Daycare is running at half-capacity due to staffing issues. “Literally everything pays better. It’s pretty bad when a step up is going to McDonald’s.”
One solution might be lowering the minimum age of staff members, said Bill Robinson, president of the Garnavillo Day Care in Clayton County. He asked DHS to consider it.
“Currently, you can’t have children younger than 16 unless they’re with an adult supervisor. But you currently have kids driving cars at 14, and babysitting much younger,” he said.
Others bemoaned that millions of dollars available in federal grants had a deadline of using the money within six months of applying.
“The expansion we’re looking at is doubling our size,” said Stephanie Hyland, who said her Waverly-area child care facility had a “massive” waiting list. “That’s not going to be possible in six months; we have to construct an addition onto our building.”
Other providers suggested the task force look at changing issues like the amount of paperwork to apply for grants or adding more nurse consultants.
They’re all issues the task force will consider when it submits a final report to the governor in mid-July.
“You may be making a difference at the statewide level,” Harvey told participants.