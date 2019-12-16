The Local America Presidential Forum, held Friday, Dec. 6, featured five presidential candidates in Waterloo all at once. Because we weren’t able to put much of each of their messages in our initial reporting, we are giving each candidate in that forum more space this week in The Courier. Here is the fourth installment:
WATERLOO — He may not have a top hat or monocle, but Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is well aware that people consider his immense wealth to be a major part of who he is.
“I am aware that people describe me as rich,” the billionaire activist told a crowd of a few hundred last week.
Instead, Steyer told the crowd gathered for the Local America Presidential Forum on Dec. 6 at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo about his family in Iowa, including an aunt who was about to turn 100 in Iowa City.
“I am a human being,” he said. “I don’t think I’m a monopoly character.”
The forum, of which Steyer was one of five Democratic presidential candidates speaking, paired mayors from across the United States with the candidates to ask a series of questions around mainly local issues, such as infrastructure, schools and housing.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas asked Steyer a series of questions, including about homelessness, which Steyer said his home state of California “is the center of.”
“Homelessness involved wraparound services,” Steyer said, and talked about his California Food for California Kids program, which serves a farm-to-table meal to over 2 million schoolchildren one day per week to help address hunger as well as healthier food options.
Steyer noted he was “one of the people who’s for a public option” regarding health care, and noted he would spend $100 billion on mental health and $75 billion fighting the opioid epidemic.
“If we can take back our government, all the things that we’re reaching for, those are our rights,” Steyer said. “We can have a secure, confident lifestyle, better than anyone in the history of the planet ... There’s a different story to be told in the United States.”
When asked about his Day One priorities should he become president, Steyer talked of ending the trade war, supporting unions, instituting a progressive tax code “including a wealth tax,” putting an end to the military’s ban on transgender individuals serving, and putting together a “formal commission on race.”
“Let’s tell the truth about how we got here the last 400 years,” Steyer said. “If you have a false narrative, it justifies horrible things.”
Since announcing his intent to run for president in July, the former hedge fund investor and impeachment activist hasn’t polled at more than 3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, despite big television ad buys in the state.
Steyer is currently sitting at 2.5%, tied with Andrew Yang and among the lower tier of candidates, according to Real Clear Politics.
