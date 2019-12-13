WATERLOO — After four candidates took their turns getting fairly straightforward questions thrown their way, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg may have been hoping for more of the same.
But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the final moderator in the Dec. 6 Local America Presidential Forum at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo, wanted to give top-polling Buttigieg a run for his money.
Lightfoot pushed Buttigieg, one of five Democratic presidential candidates speaking, to talk about why his campaign had a “disconnect” with black voters that didn’t seem to plague other Democratic presidential campaigns.
Five presidential candidates speaking back-to-back in one place doesn't happen very often in Waterloo -- and, it turns out, it hasn't happened nationally either, at least with those candidates being asked about local issues with mayors from across the United States.
At first, Buttigieg spoke about his Douglass Plan, named after Frederick Douglass, which includes criminal justice reform, voting rights, statehood for Washington, D.C., and a 21st century Community Homestead Act, which would purchase abandoned properties and give them to qualified residents.
“But why the disconnect?” Lightfoot pushed him.
“There are a lot of hurdles to get over,” Buttigieg admitted. “Most of the conversations I’m having with black voters, before issues are even discussed, is ‘Who are you? What makes you tick?’”
Lightfoot also asked Buttigieg how he would address gun violence, assuming a divided Congress won’t act. Buttigieg said he’d do it through so-called “red flag” gun laws, which permit police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from someone, as well as not allowing domestic abusers to have guns — laws he called “common sense” supported by a majority of Americans.
“When there is that much daylight between the people and the person who represents them, I’d remind the voters of the daylight and see if that doesn’t help convince (their representative),” he said.
Buttigieg is the top-polling Democratic candidate for president in Iowa, beating second-place rival Sen. Bernie Sanders by an average of 3 points among likely Iowa caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics.
He’s tracked up and down, however: From a virtual unknown this spring, polling at just 1% in April, Buttigieg rose to 13% in June and then fell to 7.5% in September. That was followed by a steady rise to 24% of likely caucusgoers in November, and then a slight drop to where he is now, an average of 22.5%, with the other three in the top four nipping at his heels: Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 19.3%; former Vice President Joe Biden, at 18%; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16.3%.
The Local America Presidential Forum, held Friday, Dec. 6, featured five presidential candidates in Waterloo all at once. Because we weren’t able to put much of each of their messages in our initial reporting, we are giving each candidate in that forum more space this week in The Courier. Here is the final installment:
