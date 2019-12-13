* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Five presidential candidates speaking back-to-back in one place doesn't happen very often in Waterloo -- and, it turns out, it hasn't happened nationally either, at least with those candidates being asked about local issues with mayors from across the United States.

The Local America Presidential Forum, held Friday, Dec. 6, featured five presidential candidates in Waterloo all at once. Because we weren’t able to put much of each of their messages in our initial reporting, we are giving each candidate in that forum more space this week in The Courier. Here is the final installment: