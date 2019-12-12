The Local America Presidential Forum, held Friday, Dec. 6, featured five presidential candidates in Waterloo all at once. Because we weren’t able to put much of each of their messages in our initial reporting, we are giving each candidate in that forum more space this week in The Courier. Here is the third installment:
WATERLOO — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, the former mayor of Newark, N.J., commiserated with Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott on how local communities were being forgotten by the federal government, including the “very severe” problems Newark had during Booker’s tenure.
“We have a nation that is allowing parts of its body to be cancerous,” Booker said at the Local America Presidential Forum, held at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo on Friday. “We need to start fighting back, and the fights need to be grassroots up.”
Booker was one of five Democratic presidential candidates to speak at the forum, which paired mayors from across the United States with the candidates to ask a series of questions about mainly local issues, such as infrastructure, schools and housing.
Five presidential candidates speaking back-to-back in one place doesn't happen very often in Waterloo -- and, it turns out, it hasn't happened nationally either, at least with those candidates being asked about local issues with mayors from across the United States.
Booker heavily touted his mayoral experience in Newark from 2006 to 2013, saying the U.S. needed “a mayor in the White House.” Booker was one of three current or former mayors running for president on stage Friday.
“When I was mayor, I did not have time for anything other than to produce results,” he said.
He also touted the bills he sponsored in the U.S. Senate, including the First Step Act, which implements several prison reform measures, and Opportunity Zones, included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to allow for tax advantages in certain low-income areas. Mayor Scott noted there were three such areas in his own city.
“Now, we need to do reforms,” Booker said of the Opportunity Zones, noting some were being taken advantage of for projects not intended by the legislation. “But, from Alabama to Pennsylvania, we have local leaders who have more tools in their toolbox to get things done.”
Booker said the federal government needed to stop the “vilification” of immigrants, and talked about his plans to give low-income tenants getting evicted the right to counsel and create new revenue streams for family farmers.
“If you look at my community and all you see is darkness and despair, that’s all you’re going to see,” Booker said. “The next president of the United States needs to see this country with all of its promise and all of its potential.”
From a polling high of 4.5% in March, Booker has failed to get much traction in Iowa, and currently sits at an average of 2.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. He’s in close company with businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang, both of whom are polling at 2.5%.
The top four candidates in terms of polling average in Iowa remain South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 22.5%; Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 19.3%; former Vice President Joe Biden, at 18%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16.3%.
“Our Iowa Caucus strategy from day one has been to organize, organize hot at the end,” said campaign manager Addisu Demissie in a release Monday, talking about Booker’s most recent four-day Iowa trip.
