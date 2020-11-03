LIVE: North Iowa Election Day coverage from The Courier

Keep checking back here throughout the day for the latest on-the-ground updates, and be sure to watch our journalists tweets below:

7:15 a.m. - The National Weather Service says it's going to be a balmy 71 degrees and sunny today. A perfect day to get out and vote. Let us know how it goes for you! Post on our Facebook page or email us at news@wcfcourier.com. We'd really love to see some voting selfies!