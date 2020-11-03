 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVE: North Iowa Election Day coverage from The Courier
0 comments
breaking featured

LIVE: North Iowa Election Day coverage from The Courier

  • Updated
  • 0
Early morning voting at Celebration Church

Early Tuesday morning voters began lining up just before 7 a.m.-- physically distanced and wearing masks -- to cast their ballots at Celebration Church, just off Highway 63, before heading to their jobs. 

 Melody Parker
110320bp-election-day-02

People wait in line for the polls to open at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

On Election Day, our reporters are bringing you the latest coverage from around North Iowa.

Keep checking back here throughout the day for the latest on-the-ground updates, and be sure to watch our journalists tweets below:

110320bp-election-day-01

Kim Hurley sits first in line waiting for the polls to open early Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, in at City Hall Cedar Falls, IA.

7:15 a.m. - The National Weather Service says it's going to be a balmy 71 degrees and sunny today. A perfect day to get out and vote. Let us know how it goes for you! Post on our Facebook page or email us at news@wcfcourier.com. We'd really love to see some voting selfies!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

2:00
HCC poll worker

HCC poll worker

  • Updated

Ann Richter, precinct chairperson for Waterloo Ward 2, Precinct 5, talks about how election morning is going at her polling site at Hawkeye Co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News