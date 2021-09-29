Linn County wins $73K to help replace trees lost in derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city of Cedar Rapids, which lost nearly 70% of its tree canopy in the August 2020 derecho, has been awarded more than one-fifth of the derecho forestry grants made by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to help replace trees on public lands.

Cedar Rapids and 65 other projects across 19 of the 27 counties included in the Governor’s Derecho Disaster Proclamation have been awarded funds from the department’s Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program to purchase and plant trees to help replace those lost when hurricane-force winds up to 140 mph whipped across the state Aug 10, 2021. The storm also damaged homes, businesses and vehicles as well as crops.

The grants will help communities replace some of the 2.7 million trees impacted in rural areas and another 4.4 million trees that were damaged or destroyed in urban areas, according to the Iowa DNR. Award recipients are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar match for purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses.

Eleven projects in Cedar Rapids were each awarded $5,000 for a total of $55,000 of the $250,000 appropriated by the Iowa Legislature earlier this year for community-based tree-planting programs to help recover from the derecho. All $250,000 available funds were awarded.