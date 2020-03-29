Linn County records first COVID-19 death

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County has recorded its first death as a result of the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases in Linn and Johnson counties continues grow among the fastest in the state.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday that a Linn County resident with COVID-19 had died Saturday night. It marked the fourth death in Iowa as a result of the virus since the first known cases in the state were found earlier this month. Linn County Public Health officials described the victim as a man between 61 and 80 with other health issues.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are grieving, and remind everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to minimize your exposure to COVID-19,” Linn County Public Health Director Pramod Dwivedi said in a statement. “Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community. All of us must do our part to stop the spread of this novel coronavirus, by staying at home as much as possible, and by practicing good social distancing.”
Local and state officials declined to tell the public any details surrounding the death, including whether the man had been receiving medical care or was quarantined from others.
Linn County, which learned of its first known positive case only a week ago, recorded 20 new positive cases over the weekend and is now one of the fastest growing hubs of the virus in the state.
Johnson County leads the state with 65 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 50 and Linn County with 42, according to the state public health department.
Testing is being reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. Locations and age ranges of the 38 individuals reported Sunday include the following counties:
- Cedar: 1 older adult (61-80 years).
- Cerro Gordo: 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years).
- Dallas: 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years).
- Dubuque: 1 child (under 18), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years).
- Henry: 1 older adult (61-80 years).
- Iowa: 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years).
- Jasper: 1 older adult (61-80 years).
- Johnson: 2 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years).
- Linn: 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years).
- Marshall: 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years).
- Polk: 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+).
- Tama: 1 adult (18-40 years).
- Washington: 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+).
- Winneshiek: 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years).
- Woodbury: 1 adult (18-40 years).
A hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available around the clock at 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Sick Iowans are urged to stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Those who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 are encouraged to self-isolated for 14 days. If symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath emerge, people are urged to call first before going to a health care provider.
Precautions being encouraged include maintaining 6 feet of distance between people, washing hands, limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and limiting trips out of the house.
Robert ‘Bob' Greiner
(1932-2020)
TRAER – Robert (Bob) Paul Greiner, 87, of Traer, died Friday, March 27, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque of complications due to Alzheimer’s.
He was born Nov. 4, 1932, on a farm near Floyd Crossing, son of Paul and Magdalen Greiner. Robert grew up on a farm in the Dinsdale area and played in the 1950 Iowa High School Basketball tournament. Robert spent two years in the Army and was a Korean War veteran based in Fort Lewis, Wash. In 1958, he married Edith Swift. Robert farmed with his two brothers. In 1998, he and Edie started spending the winter months in Mesa, Ariz. In 2016, they moved to Traer.
Survivors: his wife; his children and grandchildren, Rick and Donna their family Lauren, Kyle and Erin; Brenda and her son Mitchell; Rhonda and her family Myles, Madison (Nathan), Douglas and Denise; Craig and Laurie their family Blake, Zachary and Adam; brothers, Russell and Anita, and Kenneth (Bud) and Teri; a sister, Carol and Wayne Sedlmayer; many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Services: Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Send condolences to 798A Wilson St. Traer, IA 50675. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family, (319) 478-2775; www.overtonservice.com.
Bob’s passion was walleye fishing. One of his biggest joys was taking family members and friends fishing. Bob took walleye fishing to a near professional level as most can attest that they fished with Captain Robert loved spending time with family and people. RIP dear loved one.
Dennis G. Clements
(1944-2020)
Dennis Gene Clements, of Howell, MI, passed away March 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 75 years old. Son of the late Vernon and Dorothy Clements, Dennis is survived by his wife Ruth of 44 years; children, Guy (Peggy) Moore, Glen (Scott Marion) Moore, and Greg (Kathleen) Moore; grandchildren, Brian Moore, Nina (Quinton) Shapcott, Connor (Sadie) Moore, Collin and Julia Moore; great grandchildren, Ace and Violet Shapcott; siblings, Dick (Sandy) Clements, Connie Field, Dixie (John) Schoenmakers; also many extended family and dear friends.
Dennis is also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Kirby, and father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Eileen Ackerman.
Dennis (Clem) Clements was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, and water sports. He was also a classic car enthusiast. After his 30 year career at John Deere, he was able to achieve his lifelong dream and build a home on a lake in Alabama. Due to declining health caused by his myositis disease, after 14 wonderful years, they moved to Michigan to be closer to their children, grandchildren, and better health care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Nevada, Iowa. Memorial contributions can be made to The Myositis Association 2000 Duke Street Suite 300 Alexandria, VA 22314 For further information phone (810) 229-2905 or visit http://www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com.
Donald P. Hansen
(1936-2020)
LA PORTE CITY — Donald P Hansen, 84, of La Porte City, died March 1 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and bladder and kidney cancer.
He was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Alton, son of George and Lena Hansen. Don was in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in El Paso, Texas. He married Kay Ransom in June 1965. She died in May 1991. He married Cynthia White on Nov. 18, 2018, in Cedar Falls.
Don owned and operated Don Hansen Backhoe Service for 25 years. He worked for US West digging trenches for underground telephone lines. He also worked for Dick Dotson of Custom Pools digging swimming pools.
Survivors: his wife, Cindy; a sister, Arlene Ludwig of Waterloo; a brother, George “Sonny” of Windom, Minn.; several nieces and nephews; and his Boston terrier, Maggie.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Kay; and a sister, Helen.
Services: Per Don’s wishes no funeral was held and his body was cremated through Iowa Cremation in Cedar Rapids.
Don enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles and going to auctions.
Harvey H. White
(1919-2020)
WATERLOO — Harvey H. White, 100, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 24, at home.
He was born Aug.18, 1919, in Rockford, son of Fannie Dickerman (White). Harvey graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1937. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater.
Harvey married Belva Marie Michael on June 9, 1940, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she died April 15, 2015. He was a machinist at Construction Machinery Company (CMC) in Waterloo for 40 years, retiring in 1980. Harvey was a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church (later Unity Presbyterian Church). He was also a member of a local amateur radio association.
Survivors: a son, Gary (Linda) White of Monmouth‚ Ill.; a son-in-law, John Countryman of Land O Lakes‚ Fla.; a granddaughter, Whitney (Rob) Kavanaugh of Shrewsbury‚ Mass.; two nieces, Joanne (Craig) Eggleston of Waterloo‚ and Cindy Kruckeburg of Cedar Falls; three nephews, Dick (Beverly) Michael of Cedar Falls‚ Tim (Beverly) Harper of Cherryvale‚ Kan., and Wayne (Linda) Michael of Smyrna, Tenn.; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his mother; his wife, Belva; a daughter, Sandra Countryman;a sister, Ruth Cunningham; and an infant brother.
Private graveside services: will take place with burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Memorials: to the family or a charity of the donor’s choice in Harvey’s name.
Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com; cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Harvey was very talented at repairing things. He could fix just about anything. He would go to garage sales to buy old machines to fix and resell. Harvey liked to fly his airplane. He enjoyed spending time in Florida with Belva and fishing trips in Minnesota and Canada.
Earl F. Ryan
(1956-2020)
INDEPENDENCE – Earl F. Ryan, 64, of Independence, formerly of Cedar Falls and Marion, died Thursday, March 26, at ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence.
He was born Feb. 27, 1956, in Harmony, Minn., son of Layle A. and Roselyn T. Hauber Ryan. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. He worked in the automobile warranty division of Toyota Financial Services for 20 years. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Parish in Cedar Rapids.
Survivors: two sisters, Rosie (Jim) Sheda of Rochester, Minn., and Pat Barta of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Mary Carolan; and two brothers, Kevin and Steven Ryan.
Memorial Services: will be held at a later date, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Earl loved NASCAR, the Chicago Bears, his family and all his friends.
Patricia J. Rotsaert
Patricia Johanne Rotsaert, 87 of King George, passed away March 25th in her home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her former husband, Jim, daughters Ann (Greg) and Kathleen. Two sons Michael and Patrick. 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her sister Mary Anne and brother Robert. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a grandson.
Patricia was a classy lady who was devoted to her Catholic faith. She sang in numerous choirs and was a member of the Legion of Mary Auxiliary. She loved meeting people and having gatherings. Family was very important to her.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 30. It will be live-streamed. You can navigate from this web site https://saintselizabethandanthony.com. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Saint Elizabeth 11 Irving Ave. Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Karen S. LaPole
(1945-2020)
Karen Sue LaPole, 75 of Waterloo died March 25, 2020, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center. She was born February 17, 1945, to Robert and Erma (Wood) LaPole. Karen worked in the domestic department at Black’s and later for Quality Mat Refinishing as a bookkeeper. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and enjoyed watching the Syfy Channel. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jimmy and Robert “Butch” LaPole, sisters Barbara LaPole, Inetta Knapp and Marilyn Jones. Karen is survived by her son, Shayne Laughlin (Robin Cocking), grandson Casey, and her beloved poodles Oscar, Lilly and Sarah. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jim E. Ellis
(1935-2020)
Jimmie Eugene Ellis, 84, of Hudson passed away March 21, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Deer, Arkansas, to Bruce and Etta (Norton) Ellis. He graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1953. On August 19, 1956, he married Beverly Ann Wichert. They had three children, and in 2008 Bev passed away. Jim and Bev’s son Steven passed away in 2011. In October of 2009, Jim married Alice Elizabeth Walther.
Jim worked at several different businesses as an accountant controller. In 2001, he retired from North East Machine and Tool in Janesville. He continued in the tax preparation business full time doing personal tax returns for over 60 years. Jim accepted Christ as his personal Savior in 1968. He was a charter member and treasurer at Faith Baptist Church in Hudson since it started in 1975.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bev, son Steven, and brother Jerry. He is survived by his wife Alice of Hudson; son David (Laura) Ellis of Bellefontaine, Ohio; daughter Sue (Mark) Smith of Nora Springs; stepson Dean Walther of Readlyn; stepdaughter Diane Walther of Cedar Falls; sister Patricia “Pat” Sylvester of Kingman, Arizona; five grandsons, Jonathan (Yiyi) Ellis of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Daniel (Valerie) Ellis of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Kyle Smith of Nora Springs, Corey (Nicole) Smith of Sheffield, and Cody Smith of Fairborn, Ohio; stepgrandson Christopher Wersinger of Marshalltown; stepgranddaughter Jacqui Weaver of Cedar Falls; five great-grandchildren, Jonathan Ellis, Arianna Ellis, Nathan Ellis, Emma Ellis, and Ireland Smith; and stepgreat-grandson Jerry Weaver.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Baptist Church in Hudson and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Dale F. DeBower
(1933-2020)
WAVERLY — Dale Francis DeBower, 86, of Waverly, died Monday, March 23, on his farm south of Waverly.
He was born at home Oct. 21, 1933, in rural Butler County, son of Ella Catherine (Conradi) and Frank H. DeBower. He graduated from Allison High School and then attended the University of Dubuque. On July 2, 1966, Dale married Judith Mohni at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Dale was a lifelong farmer in Bremer County south of Waverly.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Dane (Daeneen) of Waverly and Marc (Cathy) of Amelia, Ohio; five grandchildren, David, Daniel, Delaney, Jon, and Kathryn; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Wayne DeBower; and a sister, Shirley Schaefer.
Services: Private services including a family viewing and a graveside service will be held in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. The graveside service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Waverly is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Farming was not only his profession, but also his passion and hobby. However, family was most important to Dale. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.
Violet F. Dahl
(1929-2020)
WATERLOO — Violet F. Dahl, 90 of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 26, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 14, 1929, in Spring Grove, Minn., daughter of Julius and Minnie (Veum) Faa. She married Arnold “Arnie” Dahl on July 30, 1947, in Mabel, Minn. He died Jan. 11, 2016.
Violet worked as a janitor at Hawkeye Community College for 10 years before retiring in 1986. She was a member at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evansdale.
Survivors: five children; Keith (Roxanne) Asleson of Cedar Falls, Carolyn Peterson of Waterloo, Barbara (Craig) Cook of Waterloo, Colleen Walker of Fargo, N.D., and Brian (Karin) Dahl of Leawood, Kan.; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Arnold; a son, Gerald Dahl; a daughter, Patricia Toner; five brothers, Leland, Leslie, Lennie, Lavern, and Walter Faa; and two sisters Gloria Minikus, and Marian Hartley.
Services: A private family service will be held with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. A video of the service will be posted on the funeral home website as soon as possible.
Memorials: to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church building fund.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
Violet enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and flower gardening.
Florene Christensen
(1928-2020)
CLARKSVILLE — Florene Christensen, 91, of Clarksville, died March 21 of natural causes at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Jefferson Township, Butler County, daughter of George and Rosa (Tiedt) Leerhoff. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1947.
Florene attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls during the summers of 1947 and 1949. She married Eldon Christensen on June 17, 1950, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. She began teaching in the fall of 1947 at local country schools, and in the fall of 1950, Eldon went into business as a local DX oil distributor. Florene left teaching to work full-time as a housewife and assist with the oil business. Over the years they sold oil and fuel products for Diamond, DX, Sunoco, Gulf, Pro, and later as an independent dealer. Eldon died Jan. 21, 1977. Florene sold the oil business a couple of years later.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville.
Survivors: a son, Duane Christensen of Waverly; two grandchildren, Lee (Jessica) Christensen of Alden, and Robyn (Jeren) Steffen of Ankeny; four great-grandchildren, Kieser, Hattie, Matilda, and Everett; a brother, Vernon Leerhoff of Allison; and three sisters, Lavon McEnany of Waverly, Shirley (Virgil) Buhr of Denver and Diane (Dave) Loehr of Phoenix, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Eldon; a sister-in-law, Joyce Leerhoff; a brother-in-law, Loren McEnany; a niece, Loretta Boswell; two nephews, Mark McEnany and Dean Wiebke; and a great-nephew, Nathanial Leerhoff.
Services: A private family-only service will be held at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville with burial at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will be held later.
Memorials: to the family at PO Box 223, Clarksville, IA 50619.
She was involved in the Commercial Club, Community Betterment, Bi-centennial Committee in 1975-1976, and Butler County Historical Committee. Her favorite pastimes were cooking, sewing projects, reading spiritual books, and spending time with family, especially her four great-grandchildren.
Grant C. Chamberlain
(1959-2020)
JESUP — Grant C. Chamberlain, 61, of Jesup, died Feb. 15 at home.
He was born Feb. 3, 1959, in Waterloo, son of Willard and Anne Chamberlain. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1977 and graduated from Hawkeye Institute of Technology with a degree in welding. After spending a brief time working in Texas, Grant returned to Waterloo, working from 1986 to 2010 as the sales manager for WBM Marine/Waterloo Boats.
Survivors: his mother of Waterloo; a brother, Jon Chamberlain (Emilie Souhrada) of Cedar Falls; and a niece, Heather Chamberlain of Iowa Falls.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a sister, Diane Chamberlain.
Services: A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.
Memorials: to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fish & Wildlife Trust Fund at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/donations/Donation/Add/1
Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com, and cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Grant enjoyed relationships with his clients, colleagues, friends and family. He valued spending his free time outdoors hunting and fishing. He was also passionate about buying and selling vehicles.
Stephanie A. Boehmer
(1957-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Stephanie Ann Boehmer, 62, of Cedar Falls, died March 18 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born July 17, 1957, in Charles City, daughter of Milton and Betty (Sweet) Boehmer. She graduated from New Hampton High School. Stephanie was a certified nurse’s assistant and later became a certified medical assistant. She worked at Heritage Residence and Black Hawk County Care Facility until her health declined.
Survivors: her siblings, Debbie Boehmer of Newton, Miles Boehmer of Mason City, and Dawn (Jeff) Prellwitz of Newton; a best friend, Julie Culbertson of Waterloo; a nephew, Jamie Prellwitz of Cedar Falls; nieces, Kari Garman of Louisiana, Melyssa (Joe) Liebhart of Newton, and Elizabeth Boehmer of Newton; and great-nieces, -nephews and extended family.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a nephew, Devlin.
Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per Stephanie’s wishes, she will be laid to rest near her parents at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Alta Vista.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
Stephanie enjoyed attending and volunteering at the Waterloo Community Playhouse. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, and her cat, Kali Jo. Stephanie loved playing cards and Bingo. She will be remembered for being kind and lending a helping hand to those in need.
Rick Hendryx
(1944-2020)
Rick Hendryx, 75, passed away peacefully at the Mercy Hospice House on Sunday, March 22, 2020, following a battle with cancer.
Rick was born June 18, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and grew up there. He attended Regis High School where he was a standout athlete in football and baseball. He went on to play football at the University of Iowa and obtained his degree in teaching. Upon graduation, he married Lynn Hendryx (Burkhart) and they settled in the Cedar Rapids area where he taught history and coached a wide variety of sports at his alma mater.
In 1974, his family moved to Waterloo when he took the head football coach job at Waterloo Columbus. He continued to teach and took on athletic director responsibilities there. During his 16 years at Columbus, his teams won two 3A state championships, made the playoffs in multiple seasons and together with his coaching staff and players built a winning tradition that he was very proud of.
He was inducted into the Iowa High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame and recently into Columbus’ Athletic Hall of Fame. He made lifelong friendships at Columbus and cherished the camaraderie and relationships with those with whom he worked.
After the passing of his wife, Lynn, he remarried Charlene Hendryx (Smith) and together they moved to Des Moines where he taught history and coached football briefly at Lincoln High school until his retirement. His passion for football extended past his playing and coaching days through his love for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers. He was a lifelong fisherman, he loved to garden, play bridge, gamble and spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his best friend and companion, his dog Charlie, with his family coming in a very close second. Dad, Gramps, Coach Dick … oh how we will miss you. Life with you was never dull, you were truly one of a kind, and our life was certainly more fun with you in it. The stories we will share with one another about your humor and antics through the years will keep us laughing forever. Thank you for being YOU.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. Memorial contributions may be designated for the Animal Rescue League of Des Moines. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Death Notice: Edward (Carl) Wolfe
QUASQUETON — Edward (Carl) “Eddie” Wolfe, 74, of Quasqueton died Friday, March 27, at home. Private family visitation and graveside service will be held at Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton. Public services will be held at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service at this time. Relatives and friends can reach out by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone; memorials to the family. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Ernest C. Bentley
(1931-2020)
WATERLOO – Ernest Carl Bentley, 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 28, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Waterloo, son of James E. and Mary Elizabeth Nelson Bentley. He married Rosetta Murray. They later divorced. He then married Leona Thompson. She died in 2010.
Ernest was employed by the city of Waterloo for 30 years. He started on the Street Department and then was a truck driver for garbage and ended his years there as a foreman.
Survived by: two daughters, Brenda Jungen of Waterloo and Roxanne (Dean) Mobley of Cedar Falls; a stepson, Denny (Carol) Thompson of Janesville; three daughters-in-law, Sue Bentley of Shell Rock, Sue Thompson of Clear Lake, and Sharon Thompson of Independence; grandchildren, Christina, Cindy, James, Shawn, Nicholas, Benjamin, Carl, and Elizabeth; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eugene (Faith) Bentley.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three children, Danny Bentley, Deborah Bentley, and Brian Bentley; and three stepsons, David, Dewayne, and Dell Thompson.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will take place at a later date with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
