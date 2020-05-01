Linda Laylin seeks third Black Hawk County supervisor term

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Linda Laylin has formally announced her bid for a third term on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.

Laylin, 70, of Cedar Falls, has filed nomination papers to run in the June 2 Democratic primary election in hopes of keeping the seat she won in 2012 and retained in the 2016 general election.

The only woman currently serving on the board said she wants to continue helping county government plan for the future and remain in a strong financial position.

“You budget for the known projects and plan for the unknown,” Laylin said. “Black Hawk County is in the strongest financial position it’s been in for many years.

“That allows us to focus attention on what can be done to make the county more efficient and examine services that can be improved for the residents while remaining fiscally responsible to both urban and rural residents,” she added. “Having strong cash reserves gives us options that other counties don’t have.”

Laylin is a lifelong resident of Black Hawk County who worked for more than 25 years in economic development — both with Black Hawk Economic Development Inc. and the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance — before being elected to the board.