Linda Laylin seeks third Black Hawk County supervisor term

WATERLOO — Linda Laylin has formally announced her bid for a third term on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.
Laylin, 70, of Cedar Falls, has filed nomination papers to run in the June 2 Democratic primary election in hopes of keeping the seat she won in 2012 and retained in the 2016 general election.
The only woman currently serving on the board said she wants to continue helping county government plan for the future and remain in a strong financial position.
“You budget for the known projects and plan for the unknown,” Laylin said. “Black Hawk County is in the strongest financial position it’s been in for many years.
“That allows us to focus attention on what can be done to make the county more efficient and examine services that can be improved for the residents while remaining fiscally responsible to both urban and rural residents,” she added. “Having strong cash reserves gives us options that other counties don’t have.”
Laylin is a lifelong resident of Black Hawk County who worked for more than 25 years in economic development — both with Black Hawk Economic Development Inc. and the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance — before being elected to the board.
She currently serves on numerous community boards, including the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health, and the Workforce Development Regional Board.
Laylin said she strives to make the county better for its citizens.
“Whether it’s parks and trails, roads and bridges, or health and safety, it’s about making Black Hawk County a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” she said.
But she said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the board’s role in the short term.
“I would never have imagined that we would close county buildings to the public or help stand up an emergency operations center to prepare for a pandemic and ask residents to stay home,” Laylin said. “Now six weeks later, we’re leading the state with the highest number of cases, and my priority is working to make our community safe and get things back to normal as quickly as possible for our residents and our local businesses.”
Laylin is one of five Democrats running for three open board seats, along with Terrance Hollingsworth, Marty Postel, and incumbents Chris Schwartz and Tom Little. The top three vote-getters in the primary will be on the ballot in the November general election.
