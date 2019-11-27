WATERLOO — A new housing development near Cedar Valley Community Church won zoning approval this week and highlighted the importance of builders working with neighbors.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a request from Midwest Development/Skogman Homes to rezone about 3.7 acres of land it is buying from the church at Ansborough Avenue and Ridgemont Road.
Plans show Lincolnshire Road being extended with 10 single-family homes on the west, abutting back yards of houses along Monticello Avenue, and seven duplexes on the east side of the new street.
Existing homeowners near the proposed development wanted assurances the new lots would have a proper plan to handle water runoff and that a detention “dry pond” would be maintained. But they did not object to the project during a public hearing before the council vote.
“When we first heard the news that 24 housing units would be built in the open field behind us, of course we were all bummed and disappointed,” said Monticello Avenue homeowner Marty Colwell. “However, I think the builder … was really trying to fit in the neighborhood, making it single- and two-family dwelling homes, which we really do appreciate.”
City officials said the storm water plan would be part of a plat to be approved later. Staff is also working on plans to improve sanitary sewer capacity in the area, which saw a sewage overflow following record rainfall in September and October last year.
You have free articles remaining.
Midwest Development’s Kevin Fittro thanked the neighbors for their input and, ultimately, acceptance of the development.
“We want to be a good neighbor,” he said. “To do that we had to know what their concerns are outside of what the city’s concerns are when a development goes in.”
Councilman Bruce Jacobs noted the project will put the excess tax-exempt church property to good use.
“I appreciate the work by our developer and also (staff) for taking some ground that really produces no taxes for the city and returns it to the tax rolls to help pay the bills,” Jacobs said.
Fittro said the homes to be constructed in the Lincolnshire Addition would sell for $230,000 to $275,000. All would have two-car garages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.